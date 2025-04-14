Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion
Wild Boars
The European Zionists who created the modern state of Israel may have been cursed from the beginning, not because they were Jews, but because they were…
Apr 14
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
42
Wild Boars
9
After Ukraine and NATO are Spun Off, Who’s Next?
Moon of Alabama observes that Trump’s mineral deal with Ukraine creates indefinite indentured servitude for western Ukraine.
Apr 4
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
36
After Ukraine and NATO are Spun Off, Who’s Next?
5
March 2025
Is AIPAC Getting What They Want in DC?
or why is the Lobby so cranky!
Mar 29
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
31
Is AIPAC Getting What They Want in DC?
5
Can Trump Control the Golems?
As a New York investor, Trump is probably familiar with the concept of a golem. A golem is a little model made of clay or wood, that somehow godlike…
Mar 21
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
35
Can Trump Control the Golems?
19
Understanding Trump’s Foreign Policy – and Where It Might Lead
Donald Trump declared a triumphalist vision and a golden age for the United States this week.
Mar 7
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
18
Understanding Trump’s Foreign Policy – and Where It Might Lead
4
Pentagon Döstädning: A Good Idea
Trump has proposed that the United States, China, and Russia cut their defense budgets by half.
Mar 1
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
34
Pentagon Döstädning: A Good Idea
6
February 2025
Trump’s Foreign Policy is Based – But Can It Prevail?
Trump’s Foreign Policy is Based – But Can It Prevail?
Feb 21
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
12
Trump’s Foreign Policy is Based – But Can It Prevail?
10
Ethnic Cleansing For Fun and Profit – Or Something Completely Different?
Should we be distracted, or merely appalled, by Trump’s abrupt proposal to clear the remaining 1.9 million Palestinians from Gaza, with a new demand…
Feb 10
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
35
Ethnic Cleansing For Fun and Profit – Or Something Completely Different?
13
Something I Don’t Understand – Do You?
President Trump’s approach to peace and liberty, as a subset of MAGA objectives, seems to be a net positive for his supporters, so far.
Feb 5
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
33
Something I Don’t Understand – Do You?
10
January 2025
Of All The Things Trump Has Done in a Week, Two Stand Out
The world is overwhelmed by the rate and depth of the changes the new administration is making.
Jan 28
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
42
Of All The Things Trump Has Done in a Week, Two Stand Out
7
Dealing with the Bad Wolf
Americans have completed their long goodbye to Joe Biden.
Jan 21
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
37
Dealing with the Bad Wolf
8
Seven Lessons Trump Learned, Incompletely
Trump learned Washington is filled with personal and organizational enemies.
Jan 10
•
Karen Kwiatkowski
20
Seven Lessons Trump Learned, Incompletely
9
