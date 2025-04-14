Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

March 2025

Is AIPAC Getting What They Want in DC?
or why is the Lobby so cranky!
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
5
Can Trump Control the Golems?
As a New York investor, Trump is probably familiar with the concept of a golem. A golem is a little model made of clay or wood, that somehow godlike…
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
19
Understanding Trump’s Foreign Policy – and Where It Might Lead
Donald Trump declared a triumphalist vision and a golden age for the United States this week.
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
4
Pentagon Döstädning: A Good Idea
Trump has proposed that the United States, China, and Russia cut their defense budgets by half.
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
6

February 2025

Trump’s Foreign Policy is Based – But Can It Prevail?
Karen Kwiatkowski
10
Ethnic Cleansing For Fun and Profit – Or Something Completely Different?
Should we be distracted, or merely appalled, by Trump’s abrupt proposal to clear the remaining 1.9 million Palestinians from Gaza, with a new demand…
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
13
Something I Don’t Understand – Do You?
President Trump’s approach to peace and liberty, as a subset of MAGA objectives, seems to be a net positive for his supporters, so far.
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
10

January 2025

Of All The Things Trump Has Done in a Week, Two Stand Out
The world is overwhelmed by the rate and depth of the changes the new administration is making.
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
7
Dealing with the Bad Wolf
Americans have completed their long goodbye to Joe Biden.
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
8
Seven Lessons Trump Learned, Incompletely
Trump learned Washington is filled with personal and organizational enemies.
  
Karen Kwiatkowski
9
