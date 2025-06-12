Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
2d

Deep insights, beautifully expressed, and such a welcome antidote to the NYTimes, (where this morning they warn us of Hamas attacks on civilians in Gaza.)

So many threads come together. The cowardice and betrayal that LBJ demonstrated in the Liberty attack gives a little more weight to the ‘conspiracy theory’ of his involvement with his boss’s assassination.

The back door left open by Israel on 10/7, combined with Hannibal directed deaths of Israelis, cry out for an international investigation.

The similarities between 10/7 and 9/11 beg to be looked into. And the greatest twist of all is Kissinger’s newfound relevance as the man who said "Any people who has been persecuted for two thousand years must be doing something wrong." Through the unlikely lens of Tiktok, we can see IDF soldiers mock the dying and dress up in the clothes of women they just murdered. We see just what he meant. Thank the gods for Finklestein, Chomsky, and my grandparents, buried in Jerusalem, and now, surely, fully turned in their graves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
2d

Too many don't care or don't understand. The rest of us have failed: in our defense of culture, family, freedom, our oath to the constitution. The coming years won't just see a drift away from cities and centralized control, but an exodus from what used to be our country. As imperfect as they are, other countries will be the destination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture