Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
7h

The late Senator J. William Fulbright, an Arkansas Democrat, was for years the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He was also a thorn in the side of LBJ’s Vietnam policy.

In December 1967, Fulbright gave a pair of speeches on the floor of the Senate in which he addressed the impact of the Vietnam War on how America was perceived by the world and the impact of the war at home. He concluded the second speech with the following words:

“The loss is manifest in Vietnam. There at last we have embraced the ideas that are so alien to our experience – the idea that our wisdom is as great as our power, and the idea that our lasting impact on the world can be determined by the way we fight a war rather than by the way we run our country. These are the principal and most ominous effects of the war – the betrayal of ideas which have served America well, and the great moral crisis which that betrayal has set loose among our people and their leaders.

“The crisis will not soon be resolved, nor can its outcome be predicted. It may culminate, as I hope it will, in a reassertion of the traditional values, in a renewed awareness of the creative power of the American example. Or it may culminate in our becoming an empire of the traditional kind, ordained to rule for a time over an empty system of power and then to fade or fall, leaving, like its predecessors, a legacy of dust.”

Fulbright is long gone and today Arkansas is represented in the U.S. Senate by a wingnut named Tom Cotton!

Fulbright’s two speeches are well worth reading. He addressed the Senate on December 8 and 13, 1967. The speeches can be found, with a little effort, in the Congressional Record for the 90th Congress, First Session:

https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/90th-congress/browse-by-date

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
8h

Karen, well stated. Individual sovereignty defeats totalitarian despots by a mile! Getting the many to believe so is coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture