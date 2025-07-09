“You know, if people want to stay, they can stay, but if they want to leave, they should be able to leave. It shouldn’t be a prison.”

Who knew corrupt mass murderer Bibi Netanyahu is actually a closet libertarian? Peace must soon follow, as the first and second greatest nations of the planet, Israel and the US, break bread on a theme of peace and prosperity, extolling the virtues of self-determination for all people.

Oh to be a Fight Club waiter at Monday’s night White House dinner, as the leaders and staffs of the two most fight-loving countries that have ever existed dine at US taxpayer’s expense, while ditching the US taxpayer’s will.

The food is probably good, but the relationship is toxic.

Trump, Biden-like and taking the Biden administration’s lead, keeps sending billions to Israel to decimate, depopulate and subsume Gaza, in pursuit of the Zionist lebensraum. It is Donald Trump’s genocide now.

Principles like “do not steal” land, life, or liberty are noticeably absent, but if you read the papers, Trump and Bibi have a plan for Gaza that includes – or more likely solely consists of – “freedom” to “exit.” Trump and Bibi agree Gaza should not be a prison, despite being operated as one by the occupation power for decades, with a level of dehumanization that defines “mowing the grass” as a routine op to keep the numbers of Gazans down.

But Bibi was full of love for liberty, and respect for world peace – he even brought to Mr Trump a letter where he nominated the Orange Man for the Nobel Peace Prize. Bibi explained, “He’s forging peace, as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other….[I’m] nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it.”

Given endless war, endless state deceit, meshed collusion in war by the billionaire classes on all sides for fun and profit, what can proponents of liberty take away from this dinner?

I think there are several key points we can work with.

First, for the state, every day is opposite day. Israel, opportunistically founded as a political response to the extremities of Naziism in World War II, has transformed itself into the ideal Nazi nation. As for the United States, the land of liberty has become a new kind of prison. Citizen-prisoners are subsidized through fiat, their own and the state’s, and produce in the way the old Soviet Union produced, as the state bureaucracy demands and designs for payment in company scrip – mostly for the war and security state.

Second, our leaders, as Ambassador Chas Freeman observes in the linked video above, are simply delusional. To be delusional is to believe things that are not true. It’s a broad brush, as easily applied to our own family members and neighbors as to our political leaders. But in Israel, and in the United States, the respective populations have been continuously instructed, through state media narratives, school and university systems, and their own mainstream political parties, to believe many things that are not true. Naturally, American and Israeli history are favorably airbrushed, with major uncomfortable actions and events glossed over or ignored. Yet, our understanding of history can be made more accurate, upon discovery. This is why the question “What about Building 7” or calls to “Remember the USS Liberty” are so powerful – they engage the individual to explore the global library. But in terms of logic, math, economics, ethics and the analysis of history, we the people in the Second and First most important countries of the world are taught wrong, on purpose.

Of course, Americans should be free to leave the public schools without facing the wrath of the truant officer. But Donald Trump himself, educated in a private school over 65 years ago, was taught the same garbage, and the same lack of intellectual critique, analysis, and exploration. Trump states that his B-2 assault on three non-facilities in Iran with bunker busters halfway around the world is a Truman-esque feat, and should be lauded exactly as we have been taught to laud Truman’s experimental and unnecessary dropping of atomic bombs of two non-military cities in Japan, after the Japanese Army had already been defeated.

To be honest, Hiroshima was chosen as the target in 1945 because of the expected ability to study the resultant damage, based on a mountain range that would focus the explosion. Nagasaki was an add-on to the original target list of five locations, as a replacement for Kyoto. This occurred because Harold Stimson, a predecessor to Pete Hegseth, had taken his honeymoon in Kyoto, and apparently had pleasant memories of the city. It is, and was then, well understood that the two recipients of Fat Man and Little Boy were less military targets than civilian, and of the list of original target cities, the ones chosen contained the more civilians and less military industrial capability. Eisenhower was right in 1960, in warning of the integrated industrial, scientific, and academic powers that influence the American way of war, and promote American intolerance of peace.

Third, the US government and its “friends” constitute a direct and immediate threat to American citizens. Many on the left and right are concerned that the American version of Bibi’s “free to leave” policy for “those who are not welcome here” or those “here illegally” will be applied, as it is today in “greater” Israel, to people who have every right to be where they are. Many on the left and right are sensing, and seeing, how quickly and easily the state can erect a full array of concentration camps, institute and fund a police state, and formally invalidate the First and Fourth Amendments.

Second Amendment advocates, and observers of the United States as a haven for personal arms and ammunition, correctly assume that a foreign army would be unable to conventionally conquer the US, or to effectively occupy it after a nuclear exchange. The US may, like Afghanistan, be a place where great powers go to die. I’ll admit this is a comforting thought. But if our own government, under any autopen in the Executive Suite, chose to reduce our country to ashes, it most certainly has home field advantage. As we speak, much of the southern border is already under martial law lite. This is accomplished through a “good cause” edict, via a vast network of US military bases, training areas, and federal/state land. As of last year, the state owned 40% of total US territory, land where the Constitution is already suspended, land immediately available to a state at war. The population of the US is concentrated on the east and west coast urban centers, and procedures to lock down cities and national trade and commerce, church and local politics are well established. Eminent Constitutionalist John Whitehead explains how war fuels the surveillance state. We must ask, to what end? I think we already know, and it isn’t to keep us healthy and free to leave.

Thus, we observe a state dinner hosted by country #2 for country #1, where, as just like in the T-Bone Cafe, there is only one question, “What don’t you want.” From the looks on the faces at the dinner, they are trying to decide if they don’t want the ultra-homogenized imitation liberty, or they don’t want yesterday’s political fellatio. Bless their hearts.

