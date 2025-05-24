Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
6d

Ok I will marry you !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Penelope Prill's avatar
Penelope Prill
5d

You don't mention the "Fat Leonard" sting which implicated 60 admirals. Our ships run into each other on open seas; Houthis defeat aircraft carriers; Navy brass is irredeemably corrupt; no wonder we lose EVERY war we undertake. NO WONDER THE EMPIRE IS DYING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture