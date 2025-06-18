Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
2d

A couple of random thoughts.....

As demonstrated by their intentional attack on the USS Liberty 58 years ago, the Israelis are certainly capable and willing to execute a false-flag attack on a USA military asset in order to pull their chestnuts out of the fire in their ongoing war with Iran.

And Bibi the Madman has guaranteed that at some point in the not too distant future, the Islamic Republic will fully develop and field a nuclear deterrent. Tehran already has the delivery systems ready to go.

No war ever unfolds the way one thinks it will once the line of departure has been crossed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Kwiatkowski and others
Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
2d

Superbly written. Revealing and instructive. Such a keen understanding of history, policy and consequences.

Would love to see the Wall St. Journal admit this as an opinion piece. Fantasy, likely, but it sure would infuriate some of the perpetual machinery of idiocy and pathetically it would be beyond the comprehension of too many "think" tanks and policy makers, both elected, appointed and staff.

May your gift of conveying truth be given freer and wider rein.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture