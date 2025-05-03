Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

harold burbank
3dEdited

given the prospect that continued 'greater israel' support will draw the usa into a nuclear war with the BRICS nartions (iran, russia, china, india, brazil etc) i do not see how ANY usa president avoids a showdown with the american people on israel. israel, for better or worse, is now an existential question not just for the usa, or the west, but humanity. israel has promised the 'samson option' (nuclear scorched earth) if it feels radically threatened. of course gaza is evidence of how little it takes for israel to commit genocide from 'threat'. unless there is a strong anti-greater israel response from the usa, like that of TX, israel will wag the usa dog. no objective observer thinks trump will be the president to tame israel. i hope karen is right that more thoughtful americans who want the best for their children and grandchildren are waking to the threat unbridled israel offers the world; more unilateral barbarism. bernie sanders is right. israel does not deserve another drop of usa blood or cent of treasure. future generations will rightly judge us accordingly. and there is NO evidence trump cares about this. at all.

Ed
3d

Every year at this time I write to all three members of the House and Senate who represent me in the Congress urging them to conduct a proper hearing on the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty that took place in June 1967. Of course this will never happen since virtually the entire membership of

the Congress are bought and paid for agents of the State of Israel.

The Israeli leadership took away a powerful lesson from the Liberty attack. They learned that they could do virtually anything, including knowingly attacking a U.S. naval vessel and murdering our sailors, and the leadership of the United States would look the other way.

As we approach the 58th anniversary of the Liberty attack (June 8th) nothing has changed!

