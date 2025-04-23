Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

It's American hubris to believe that it can lead and must always lead. It's this lack of humility and raw narcissism about America having a God given position in the world as the sole conductor of international affairs that is at the root of American moral rot.

America fails to abide by the principles of the U.N. which state that all nations are equal in status and sovereignty. Trump obviously buys into the deceptive lie that America must lead. I remember a gathering of world leaders during Trump's first term when everyone was lining up for the photoshoot and Trump shows up late, pushes himself through the already assembled leaders, man handling some of them along the way, until he places himself in what he considers his rightful place at the head row.

Maybe that's where he was supposed to be but he was the one who was late and he could've politely said excuse me and waited for the other leaders to part and let him through.

This is a planet that we all must share. No one country or political system has primacy over any other. American interference in the internal affairs of other countries never turns out well. The U.S. is incapable of learning to mind its business.

