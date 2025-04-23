Photo by Wonderlane on Unsplash

National Security Council chairman Mike Waltz is setting up the ballroom, and calling the music. The big question is, for whom is he calling it?

America Seconders swiftly cut in to eliminate the possibility that US combat vet Lt Col Dan Davis would become a member of the President’s national security council. The incomparably qualified Davis was shot down in a flurry of AIPAC phone calls to all the right people, and Americans were deprived of the deep background, exceptional experience and patriotic clear-headedness that is so badly needed in Trump’s executive suite. His X account “4x combat vet (Desert Storm, OIF, Afghan x2). Author: Eleventh Hour in 2020 America. Host of Daniel Davis Deep Dive on YouTube” doesn’t really provide the entire picture. He is a calm, detail-oriented, wise man who would have been a true America First asset to this country. All of us can still learn from Col Davis’s media presence, which stands out for its even-handed analysis of a world on fire.

America Seconders, America Lasters, and America Enders have no place in Trump’s Cabinet, or his advisory councils – especially his National Security Council.

It’s not about loyalty to Trump as President, or loyalty to the Office of the Presidency, or even the Constitution. Loyalty to a person fades, faith in a corrupted office in an old building is misplaced. Fealty to a document – when those whose one and only job is to uphold it in their legislation have no idea what it says, or what it means – is useless.

Real patriotism is demonstrated by a long list of brave and bold US National Security whistleblowers, like Ed Snowden and Chelsea Manning, Coleen Rowley, Bill Binney, John Kiriakou, and Sibel Edmonds, Sam Provance, Russ Tice, Tom Drake, and thousands of others who stand up for truth and light, and peace. These people put America first – and like all of us, were angered that our Constitution and the fundamental meaning of America was, and is, ignored, trampled, and disposed of on a daily basis by people in positions of power throughout the state kleptocracy. Despite the insane amount of federal rage they ignited, hundreds of millions of Americans are better for it. Government was chastened for a moment and put on its heels – reminded of the real boss, those of us who pay its bills, and are sent to fight its wars.

The people always end up holding the bag, suffering the bad decisions, and being punished for the mountain of lies we believed. We the people will ultimately get the precise government we deserve. It could be one that reflects our domestic ignorance, our grifting stupidity, our European-rooted shadenfreude. Our government might also reflect our native love for and natural expectation of liberty, our American generosity of spirit, and our fundamental sensitivity to and rejection of classism and elite domination. Like the story of the two wolves, it depends on which one we feed. It depends on which waltz we are dancing, and with which partner. It depends on who is calling the tune.

Should we be paying closer attention to the people being put in positions of national power, unelected, and unvetted by actual Americans? Should Americans – responsible for Trump’s massive popular support last November – actually expect the Executive Branch to put America first, make peace at home and end wars abroad?

Damn straight we ought to! And yet, Trump faces a coterie of Israel-firsters and beyond that, hard-core Zionists, who infest Washington – recycling our $4 Billion in money and aid and military gifts each year into ownership of the Congress, the national media, and into orchestrating the predicable puppet-show whenever when Prime Minister Netanyahu graces the US Congress as its lord and savior. Who can forget our genuflecting and obsequious Congress, worshipping under the self-satisfied gaze of this corrupt secular Polish Zionist and war criminal? Mr. Meleikowsky knows who owns the US government: the topic is discussed openly in the Israeli media, and by Israeli politicians and intelligence operatives. Israel owns Washington, it owns the US Congress, and it owns the Presidency.

It may be counter-intuitive, but Trump has the power to do something about the dirty secret about our entangling alliance with Israel. Why? Because Washington no longer matters in a global world. The US Congress – wholly controlled and easily manipulated by AIPAC today – is living proof, not of AIPAC power, but of Congressional degradation and weakness. In our modern, shame-free, interconnected world, AIPAC can be now be outplayed by a President with a fraction of the gamesmanship of Donald Trump. What Truman, JFK and Nixon, (with Kissinger and Clark Clifford in place) could not do with regards to putting Israel in its natural place of simply one small country among many small countries, Trump can do, and he can do it with ease, if he chooses.

So far, Trump has established a delicate and uncertain executive “balance” between those who put America First, and those who put it last. The latter demand US obedience to Tel Aviv, whether in genocide, an undeclared war with Yemen to defend Israeli shipping, or by launching and fighting an unprovoked and possibly nuclear war on a non-nuclear Iran – all because Netanyahu prefers the Hillary Clinton “Libyan Model” for dealing with its problems. What does that mean for Americans?

For now, what it means is that the newest member of the NSC – Merav Ceren – was hired by Mike Waltz to run the NSC desk for Israel and Iran. Unlike the potential appointment of Dan Davis, Ceren’s appointment was under the radar. No mainstream media reporting, no outcry from Congress, and no slimy attacks on her reputation or obvious bias in her newly assigned position on the “Israel-Iran desk.”

Imagine if you will, the dangers of have a loyal Ukrainian working in the NSC on the Ukraine desk? I mean, that might be problematic, right? Imagine if you will, Chinese nationals advising or sleeping with key policy makers? Well, that’s also an ongoing concern for a guy like Mr. Trump.

The dance of US foreign policy may seem frenetic, but it is a dance and it has rules. America Seconders can rest assured that key Israel Firsters are in key positions, whether as favors to Israeli’s lobby and donors, or because Trump likes to have certain lackeys under his thumb. Zionist Mike Waltz was a big beneficiary of AIPAC cash when he was in Congress. So far, he got a Trumpian pat on the head for adding the editor of an Israel First, Trump-hating rag to a NSC Signal chat group about an imminent attack on behalf of Israeli interests. Was Waltz – clearly not too bright – simply trying to build a bridge to those in DC and Tel Aviv who worried that Trump wasn’t doing enough for Israel?

George Washington, in his Farewell Address, warned,

[P]assionate attachment of one nation for another produces a variety of evils. ... concessions to the favorite nation of privileges denied to others, which is apt doubly to injure the nation making the concessions….And it gives to ambitious, corrupted, or deluded citizens (who devote themselves to the favorite nation) facility to betray or sacrifice the interests of their own country.”

Given Trump’s first term experience with dual loyalties in the NSC, Waltz’s Israeli choreographed appointment of Merav Ceren should be cause for his immediate removal from the administration. Mr. President, put America First!

