Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
3d

I plan on giving Thomas Massie a "big, beautiful” campaign contribution when he runs for re-election to the House next year (and I don’t live in Kentucky).

I don’t know much about Massie’s voting record, but I do know that the Israel Lobby hates him and that alone is sufficient for him to garner my support.

We can be sure that the Israel Lobby will vet the Republican who runs against Massie in the primary and the Democrat who runs for the House seat in the general election. Neither will get past go unless they know the words to ‘Israel, Israel Über Alles’ by heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sera's avatar
Sera
3d

The crux of it—people don’t matter, ideas do—sounds either utopian or hellish. One of my grandfathers left Germany in 1933, the other stayed, condemned by his optimism, till it was too late. Most people don’t realize that, like the Zionists and the Gazans, Nazis had no good reason to kill Jews. Jews, and all the other targets, were very assimilated into German society and not violent. Palestinians, too, would have been reasonable and amenable to cooperation. Their resistance is

not to Jews, but to oppression and occupation.

But the spirit of domination requires hate as its fuel. Then they must construct a wall of lies to shield their crimes.

My father often said that if the Jews had not been Hitler’s target they would have been his most enthusiastic lieutenants. Now I see how right he was.

But the idea—Zionism—is neither exclusively Jewish nor a product of Naziism. So its very amorphousness makes it a far greater mystery and a far greater danger.

Thank you for your wisdom Colonel Karen, between you and Chris Hedges, I find myself increasingly enlightened, and increasingly hiding under the bed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture