The American empire is not going gently into that good night. Just the same, it is collapsing, and its falling parts and failed pieces will create a fertile, fecund and wild new world, eventually.

From centralization will come decentralization, and from decentralization, liberty.

The State’s stage-managed chaos will tumble from the stage, flowing out from the cities, the theme songs confused and grating, the audience grumbling and nervous.

When empires realize they have crossed the rubicon, they contract rapidly to control the little that remains to it, the homeland. It could be the Fatherland, or the Motherland, terminology not native to Americans, but fundamental to the state as it seeks to identify its beating heart, its functioning liver, its screaming lungs.

For the US, there will be ongoing civil war, some civil, and some war-like, a map of which will bring to mind the latest map of Israeli occupation of Palestine, speckled, transitory, asymmetrical, in motion, red with blood and hate.

The political leadership is untrusted, and untrustworthy, a long trend in American history now impossible to reverse as the empire consumes and redistributes nearly half of the GDP annually.

Thanks to the Federal Reserve, the US dollar awaits nothing but sentencing. Judge and jury at home and abroad long ago pronounced the dollar guilty of perjury, false impersonation, and posing a danger to others.

The performative wars of the West – death and destruction a simple side effect – are increasing tapped out, and the people of the west are increasingly unable to fight, and unwilling to serve the decadent and failing empire. Other armies around the world may be directed to die – but will there be enough soldiers? Who will fight hand to hand for Empire? NATO and the US put Ukrainians up to a fight – and within a year, millions of Ukrainians had fled Ukraine, and withing two years, specialized kidnapping teams had to be deployed throughout the towns and countryside to grab draft dodgers and send them to the front to die for a Western imperial game, this one, NATO expansion towards Russia. We see the same challenge in the other main US proxy.

Israel as US proxy cum overlord is busy creating its own mini-empire, extending its will and Washington’s, in service to “Western values.” Among those values, imperial to their core, are deceit, non-stop aggression, racism, totalitarianism, and – as we have passively watched for almost two years – desensitizing the genocide of Muslims and Christians by American and Israeli Zionists. The Gazan fishbowl sits on the imperial table, in all of its bloody horror. It is the crown of decades of Israel’s Nazi-esque obsession with control, murder, and scientific study of human animals, where every ounce of cement, and every edible calorie allowed into Gaza was calculated and controlled, to ensure no human growth, and no humanity. Despite Israeli “science,” images of Gaza’s cities only two years ago revealed spirit and beauty, industry and hope. Today, Israel with US funding and military aid has dropped the equivalent of 8 Hiroshima-sized atom bombs on the 25 mile long strip. The IDF hustle moving Gazans north and south, and back again, encircling them in ever smaller target zones, aggressively starving them is all public, and by design, public.

Congressman Thomas Massie was asked by Theo Vonn last week what the US got for its close and very expensive relationship with Israel. Massie said we get more and more people who hate us. Massie speaks for Americans, not for the empire. As a result, he is being electorally challenged and publicly demeaned not only by AIPAC, but by his own Republican Party, and an imperial Trump tweetstorm for “failing” to put America First.

Dollar-funded AI-assisted modern weapons, drone sneak attacks, sabotage of communications, energy grid, and social systems – all controlled by men in safe rooms underground or halfway around the planet – is the empire’s way of war. Foreign proxies must now provide the “armies.” At this late stage, Americans will no longer be easily sent abroad or consent to fight imperial war.

Data used by the IDF to track their onslaught and manipulation of the remaining Gazans on the strip – a place that once held 2.3 million people in an area the size of Detroit – was analyzed, and published on the Harvard Dataverse academic research website. The data shows that the current population of Gaza is now 1.85 million, down from 2.3 million 18 months ago. Imperial media, this time the AP, refutes the so-called “Harvard Report” because it’s not Harvard, and it’s not a report. But curiously the fact-checker points out that the IDF isn’t really concerned about the entire population of Gaza, so subtracting the missing Gazans and suggesting they lie rotting under the rubble is wholly inappropriate. We wouldn’t want to draw the wrong conclusions here.

In December, Amnesty International considered that 90% of Gazans constituted 1.9 million souls, meaning there were then 2.1 million. We could quote the numbers used by Knesset member Bezalel Smotrich, who referred to 2 million Gazans in December, and in January, 1.5 million.

We mustn’t quibble, it’s just people we are killing, and debris we are creating. The imperial model in twilight is quite the spectacle. As the empire ends, and refuses to go gracefully, we find western institutional aid includes a new category of “sustainable rubble management.” It is the broken window fallacy, writ large.

US households today owe $18 trillion in private debt, and they are accountable for the federal government’s debt of $37 trillion. Thus, average household debt has risen to $408,000, and it’s still rising.

Empires large and small make war, and work to sustain war, to dissolve or inflate away their debt while stifling and snuffing out their citizen cowherd, squeezing out the milk, and eventually grinding the meat and bones. When the average American thinks of Gaza, they feel shame. When our government, and our willing proxies, do the genocide math, they are fine tuning their future plans.

The empire is planning for its future. We ought to do the same.