Suliman broadcasts live on Substack as well as youtube and everywhere, and will link to this substack in the future.
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Suliman broadcasts live on Substack as well as youtube and everywhere, and will link to this substack in the future.
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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One thing must be understood among the Christ-sons, there is no good among the "demon" seed. Once you understand this, your eyes will be open to the truth.
Halloween strikes on Iran before midterms? nemopix.substack.com/p/halloween-war