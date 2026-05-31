With Sulaiman Ahmed and Moral Resistance
last night
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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Thank you, Karen,
.. for mentioning the thousands of mass-murdered Iranians that President 'Suck-off Zionists smegma covered disks' Trump was ordered to do.
I was imagining if the False-witnessers the Started the WMD-lie based million killed and $2 Trillion and a generation of national infrastructure destroyed for israel got the criminal sentence that my Thomistic based Proposal directs.
That because many were sent and died is fire and screams for another country based on a lie that those actively knowingly supporting or actually telling the lies were sentenced to die in a similar way as they caused, packed tight in locked Humvees besides that Ambasister daughter (remember the teary babies through on floor out of incubators she told the UN) and those new editors in the loop, and of course the President and Vice president pack in the Humvee with international streaming video from every angle the Humvees start burning and the shouting from them in side turning to screams and the last images before the flame block the clear view is the blackened rictor faces in endless screaming contortions. As they take their Just flaming screaming drive to Judgement and likely straight to Hell.
Now, it that had been done. And all the leaders and future leaders imagining they could be screaming and taring they eyes out besides them, do you think we would has any more wars? And if we promised to use nukes on anyone and their families that started a war and refuse to be executed Justly like that - a threat so real in the populations mind that instead of letting those mass-murdering future leaders hide they would drag them to be sent so their families would die in nuke fire.
Thank you again, Karen. We didn't burn those liars to death for that war, when should we start, then?
So much false-witnessing! ..
Using Thomistic Theology I have proposed a solution ..
Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7AaWp4VVK8
".. A Thomistic Solution for Truth-Enforcement and Greater Justice" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2237, https://archive.is/GhbO6