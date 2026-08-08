With Sulaiman Ahmad Tonighton his Moral Resistance PodcastKaren KwiatkowskiAug 08, 20262467ShareThanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareSubscribe2467Share
The Zionists ARE the Deep State. Who else could it possibly be?
These people been dividing, terrorizing and false flagging us since the Slave Era.
It's what they do. It's ALL they do...(more)
https://rumble.com/v4exr4c-news-clip-from-90s-surfaces-detailing-how-the-adl-was-caught-red-handed-cre.html (creating Nazi groups) Anti Defamation League.
And created the SPLC too!
fake nazi crisis, outrage reaction, offer solution = SPLC grift.
Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff, was Netanyahu’s campaign manager.
That's who's calling the shots in the WH.
You can tell which social media posts she wrote.
The Zionists ARE the deep state. #notwinning
Who else could it be?
Like these IDF trained crisis actors (and also the Oct 7th crisis actors).
"Stand-down" means the set is not ready for IRL players yet;
the filming of the FAKE larp event (psy-op) is still underway (also like Oct 7th).
A+ expose here: "Australia - Bondi False Flag, Anomalies" (6 mins)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zHy7YI2v8ghV
Also included: Serial survivor Arsen Ostrovsky's filmography.
Bonus meme: Ukrainian girl killed multiple times.
Why would Israel create, fund and arm the Azov Nazis?
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2018-07-09/ty-article/rights-groups-demand-israel-stop-arming-neo-nazis-in-the-ukraine/0000017f-e080-d7b2-a77f-e3870e1c0000
The Zionists (and EU & NATO) are literally the 4th Reich!
A+ read here by a legit author and researcher.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1179902/Revealed-The-secret-report-shows-Nazis-planned-Fourth-Reich--EU.html
https://www.historynet.com/these-nato-generals-had-unusual-backgrounds-they-served-in-the-third-reich/
I saw it in 1965 with Nazi Wernher von Braun in charge of NASA and the moonshot and saw it again in 1972 when Nazi Kurt Waldheim became head of the UN.
They hate us and they want us all dead.
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/israeli-police-release-video-showing-the-moment-a-french-nun-was-attacked-262527045642
"America First (must be destroyed)" before the Zionists can enslave the entire world.
Trump attacked Iran because Israel/Blackrock's plan is to starve you off your land.
That's why Trump (Bebe) had the Saudis bomb the Houthis' airport last week --
so the Houthis would destroy the Saudis' Aramco oil facility.
If they do that; game over and we all starve to death.
No fuel or power means no food (and no way to pay your mortgage) --and Blackrock buys your land for pennies on the dollar and turns America into an Israeli police state.
This has ALWAYS been The Plan.
You should not have trusted The Plan.