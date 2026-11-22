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Americas needs to hear this conversation…every day until it sinks in. We (the US MIC ) are always the aggressor
MSM-Main Stream Media, is the government itself. They tell us what to think about everything. Not only is representative democracy as effective as an inert bomb, we give our voice, our main purpose for having free speech, to government officials, who sell our voices to the highest bidder.
But these are not our problems, no matter how much they hurt. These are symptoms of our problems.
The founding of the United States, is the greatest engineering disaster, in human history. They slaughtered the natives, instituted slavery, stole land, and had the elites, managing it all. Then they claimed to have the very liberty, free speech, democracy, and freedom of religion, designed to prevent all of that. For them, it was a trophy, for accomplishing it, in 90 years.
We live perpetually, in the very circumstances that compelled the arguments for Soul Liberty, freedom of speech, democracy, and freedom of religion for our 13th colony, in 1663. And we call it freedom, and liberty, and democracy, and freedom of religion.
And the fact that nobody ever realized that, is insane.