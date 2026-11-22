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operation warp speed....
If neither one of you can remember “Operation Warp Speed Death by Injection” which killed 17 Million with Poison Jab’s and Hospital Protocol Deaths and is still killing thousands with Turbo Cancer and Heart Attack’s then I have no desire to listen to anymore of this conversation!
I lost several family members and friends to the Poison Jab and I will never forget or forgive the “Operation Warp Speed” LIES!