With RT International yesterday
Talking about who has the upper hand in Hormuz….
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Talking about who has the upper hand in Hormuz….
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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GREAT INTERVIEW ON RT....JUST A LITTLE SOMETHING FROM ME
KILLING FOR NOTHING…WHERE EVIL LIVES
https://www.indy99.net/
The Chinese kicked us out of Korea. Where we went to test our grit against the communist. As if WW11 was not enough bloodletting. But it was ten years in Vietnam that baptized America in the blood of the innocent. I am a veteran of Vietnam. At seventeen I joined the USAF. Not to bring democracy to the Indochinese but to escape the ghetto and save my own skin from death in the jungle. I worked on the equipment that kept the planes loaded with bombs in the air. Day after day, night after night I watched squadrons of black B-52 slink down the runway, their wings almost scrapping the tarmac from the weight of the fuel. On their way to napalm and bomb to bits men, women and children who had nothing but their huts and fields of rice to feed those children. I got my reward. A few years of college tuition and several low rate mortgages. It would have been justice to at least give them a chance to kill me in the jungle.
Vietnam indoctrinated and hardened American elites to killing for nothing. First they practiced their murderous treachery in Nicaragua. It took less than twenty years to hatch the save Kuwait scam and just another eight to hatch 911 as justification to go back and entrench the American military in the middle east to satisfy Israeli blood lust. So not to dull their edge they took down Libya and pulled a coup in Ukraine. All the while bombing Africans in Somalia and Sudan and wreaking havoc in Syria . A feast of perpetual war and more killing for nothing.
Now they are in Iran. The Israeli wet dream. They found the right mental deviant and narcissistic nihilist they could manage into more killing for nothing. One big bloody crusade of imperialistic killing for nothing. The American dream…or should I say nightmare? Perhaps Persian grit will stop the Zio-beast that rules the US now, or will it take nuclear final solution for there to be nothing left to kill.
Thank you 💟