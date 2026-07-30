With Rachel Blevins this weekon Iran Karen KwiatkowskiJul 30, 20262838ShareAlso on Rachel’s Substack ShareSubscribe2838Share
Thank God for your common sense information. I really enjoyed your interview with Lena on World Affairs in Context. You are an amazing person! 🕺🕺😎😎
Karen,
May this note find us all ever closer to God, and His Clarity.
So 'the system' is now murderously evil - now Hell's Foothold on earth is spreading through Gaza, Lebonan, Syria, .. soon Iran, Spain, ... no matter which Satanic minions are 'leading'.
The "Powers & Princapalities" we have been warned of by God. if the top world-wide powerful were publicly hanged at a rate of 10,000 a day - how long until us and our loved would be safe again = do you think? how much Quicker if they publically burned to death in humvees and apartment block buildings like they murder our sons, brothers, fathers, ..? Should those powerfuls' entire families die screaming in public executions = be faster then?
Interested people want to know.
God Bless., Steve