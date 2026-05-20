With Rachel Blevins This Morning
Rachel is here https://substack.com/@rachelblevins
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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It appears the US State has been captured, just like South Africa was captured by a foreign interest.
https://www.amerika.org/politics/state-capture-of-the-usa/
LOOKING FORWARD TO NEW ELECTIONS?
Perhaps we focus too much on the Donald. It obscures how systemic and insidious our political problems have become. The electoral system has been fully captured by money and our national ideals no longer matter. Can Americans distinguish the meaning of a republic from a corrupt political party? Is it just the presidency that has been turned into a laughable clown show? Where is the legislative process that is the backbone of any political system? For many decades now the so called legislators don’t even read the bills they vote on and the bills are prepared by teams of lawyers who represent anyone with the money to hire them. Voting in a new president will do very little to change anything at a time when almost everything political needs to change.
When the Dems will save the country.
First they will sound a little bit anti-Zionist but attend the AIPAC convention and kiss Zionist ass, privately. After which they get enough money from “liberal Jews” to win a midterm majority in both houses and “Dump the Trump” then kiss some more Zionist ass and pile up all the oligarch money they can beg, for the most charismatic face they can find to run for president.
They will win the election by telling us they will “protect voter’s rights, “bring back humanity in government”, improve medicare and soc-sec, end the Patriot Act, end dual citizenship in the State Dept., end unnecessary wars, cut the military budget, cut taxes, and save our discontented souls. Then they will give us the government we voted for by being themselves.
They will go back to Russia-phobia, China is our enemy and look for more Zionist ass to kiss. Even if they have to reluctantly support Israel but not “genocide”. And the phony “two State or one State solution”. Then they will trans-dress and have a party while trying to hide the fact that the Zionist and billionaire oligarchy won again.
Let’s not forget our “loyal opposition” who will claim they never heard of Trump...Trump who?
OR, the oligarchs will decide the population is as insouciant as ever, JD is their man and he disguises himself as an anti-war neocon, they pump more money into elections than has ever been seen and we’re back to the overt “Zionist project”.
Not much change to look forward to at election time.