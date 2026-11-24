Rachel is wonderful, check out her substack Rachelblevins.substack.com and follow her on X https://x.com/RachBlevins if you haven’t already. The future is bright even if the present is literally a lot to talk about.
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Thanks to Karen for calling these wars what they are; Resource wars.
South and Central America, Africa and East Asia have all either run out of resources to steal or they've run out the people stealing them. That leaves Russian and West Asian resources to fill the gap. Everything we see in mainstream media is pure propaganda to get Americans and Europeans to accept sending our kids off to die for corporate/banking entities which rely on profit margins for their continued existence.
The Western led "international community" is nothing but a collection of corporate owned and controlled governments. The US' founders declared that the US needed a "separation of Church and State", and correctly so. Now there is a need to go one step further and find a path towards a separation of Corporate and State.