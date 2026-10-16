Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
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Rachel Blevins is always good. Just a question no one is asking about the Abraham Lincoln?
It's real strange what ship was not even supplied with food. They could of just load a C-17 with water tight shipping containers, did a low level pass open the door and pushed them out. All aircraft carriers and most ship have cranes that lift recover stuff out of the water. Also, one thing I wish you cover is the collateral damage of the forever wars. I'm the same age as judge Nap. Your had to deal with your father waking up screaming from memories of the men he killed by hand. Beating the hell out of your mother. My was married eight times all veteran alcoholics. Every was it's the same damage. I had to with aftermath in the work place, to try and help, good thing I know the signs. Take a look at my linkedIn. It's about 20% of what I've done. God, we are so close to a nuclear war.
When Reagan (early 80's) we almost nuke the planet over a 30 years old section of code in the BMES system that had never been executed (well written and designed, but can never check assumptions you have made in something that has never been done before). Anyway I hope you're off the grid (like I am). I've got 40 acres, 10 of creek and trees (some over 400 years old), a bunch seeding on my have to before the snow. Nice horse, you'd like mine. I went to college between horse racing accidents. And yes I'm a cowboy from Idaho. It would be interesting to have chat with you. One more thing why are engineers In the (US) considered stupid. We were telling the military in the mid 80's drones were coming. You do good work.