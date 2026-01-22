With Rachel Blevins
on Wednesday, January 21st
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
No posts
“We need somebody who understands globalism…”
But we have them, by the hundreds! We have some of the best minds in the world. Col. Karen would make a great Senator or Secretary of Defense. Jeffrey Sachs would make a great Secretary of State. Ralph Nader would have made a great Secretary of Commerce.
Two problems though. Why would any of these fine people want a job in this government? And of course none of them would be allowed to win those elections. Our greatest political minds are marginalized, just as our greatest journalists have been driven out as well.
America is a self inflicted wound.
We’re a bonfire of the inanities.
Thanks for your great work Karen!
We've restacked and shared this link on 'The Stacks'
https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks