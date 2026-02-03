With Matthew Ehret and Jackson Hinkle
Pluralia Dialogos: "Ruptures in the New Order..."
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
No posts
I don’t think we will attack Iran without three carrier task forces in the area. The Thad missles were not very effective, we used a large part of our stockpile in the 12 day war. Patriots are definitely in short supply, and not much better, if they even are better. Moving more F-35s in just seems a way to prove that they are not worth the cost. The only upside I can see for the US, is that we might stop wasting money on F-35s.