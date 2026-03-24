🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 THIS WAR IS ALSO A BATTLE OVER THE DOLLAR
Karen Kwiatkowski says Iran can challenge the petrodollar through energy control.
She says the financial battlefield was completely underestimated.
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 ONE STRIKE COULD SET OFF A GLOBAL ENERGY SHOCK
Karen Kwiatkowski says Iran would hit Gulf energy infrastructure within hours.
She says the fallout would ripple across the entire world economy.
@Karen4the6th https://t.co/wrCOXdPAjB
10:40 PM · Mar 23, 2026 · 30.6K Views
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