Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
1d

"Lack of intelligence " would be the key phrase here as if there was an iota of intelligence anywhere this would never have been initiated! Too many dumb people who can't see the inevitable that the rest of us can.

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Edgar's avatar
Edgar
1d

Anyone of average intelligence, who is not drinking the koolaid, could see that this would be a disaster. This many high government officials being delusional proves we should get rid of all of them.

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