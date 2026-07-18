With Lena Petrova
Her show "World Affairs in Context" is excellent!
Here’s where top find her:
Substack: https://www.worldaffairsincontext.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LenaPetrova
X: https://x.com/LenaPetrovaOnX
Telegram: https://t.me/LenaPetrovaOnTelegram
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lenapetrovacpa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lenapetrova_world_affairs
YouTube - Small Business, Tax, Finance: https://www.youtube.com/@lenapetrovaCPA
BREAKING: TWO US SOLDIERS KILLED, ONE MISSING
CENTCOM announces two US service members were killed in action in Jordan on July 17 while US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. One service member remains missing. Four others were hospitalized and later discharged.
This comes after missile impacts were geolocated and US medevacs were observed and exposed by flight trackers.
Thank you Karen