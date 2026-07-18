Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
6d

BREAKING: TWO US SOLDIERS KILLED, ONE MISSING

CENTCOM announces two US service members were killed in action in Jordan on July 17 while US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. One service member remains missing. Four others were hospitalized and later discharged.

This comes after missile impacts were geolocated and US medevacs were observed and exposed by flight trackers.

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Oguz Cangoz's avatar
Oguz Cangoz
6d

Thank you Karen

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