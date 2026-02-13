With Kyle on the Kyle Anzalone Show
The point that it’s about more than sex trafficking is important.
If we’re dealing with an agent of Zionism, it’s ultimately not about abusing children, but killing them in huge numbers.
It’s about enabling genocide.
Do you wonder why more American politicians have not spoken out against the Gazan tragedy?
Bigger than Watergate? This case is the keystone in a crime of historical proportions. If it falls, we may find out more than we ever thought possible.
