With Kyle Anzalone
on Thursday June 11
I look really scary in that cover image, but the Kyle Anzalone Show is great and I’ll be substituting for Kyle next week as a host, not guest.
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Trump is like the crazy guy who streaks on the football field running around like a maniac . Why is no one trying to tackle him and place him somewhere where he can't hurt anyone? He likes to lie, He likes to cheat, he likes to step on people's feet as the song goes.
ROBBING PETER TO PAY PAUL -WHAT WILL RUSSIA DO NOW?
Trump’s ERAM cruise missiles for Ukraine blow up his peace overtures to Russia.
Trump’s administration quietly approved the supply of new cruise missiles to Ukraine. After months of delay, those new types of weapons are now on their way to Ukraine. This firepower will give a deeper reach into Russia, which is already being assailed by long-range NATO drones.
What is still going ahead, though, is the supply of over 3,300 U.S.-made cruise weapons,under a program called the Extended Range Attack Missiles (ERAM). The ERAM program began production in April 2025 of two new cruise missile designs. The other design, known as Rusty Dagger, has a much longer range of over 900 km, and is produced by Zone Five Technologies. Both companies are based in the U.S.
European NATO states – Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway – are picking up most of the tab for the $825 million cost of supplying the ERAMs to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/06/12/trump-eram-cruise-missiles-for-ukraine-blow-up-his-peace-overtures-to-russia/
THE SENATE VERSION OF THE 2027 NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT (NDAA) INCLUDES THREE-QUARTERS OF A BILLION DOLLARS IN MILITARY AID FOR UKRAINE. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CUT US MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE, ALTHOUGH HE HAS CONTINUED TO SELL WEAPONS TO NATO THAT ARE TRANSFERRED TO KIEV.
https://libertarianinst.substack.com/p/senate-adds-750-million-in-ukraine?publication_id=1008476&post_id=201675983&isFreemail=true&r=r6mi&triedRedirect=true