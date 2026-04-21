With Foad Yesterday
Fun talk!
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
No posts
The old adage of when all else fails they take you to war . In Trumps world ,.when all else fails he'll take you to Armageddon
Trump is a message to the world and the message is that the U$ is corrupt beyond redemption and that the American people cannot be counted on to turn that around. They are the ones who either put him in power or allowed him to be put in power (that's another problem that Americans are unwilling to look at).
It's time for Americans to get a little more proactive. While I don't believe violence is necessary, voting isn't enough either. Work stoppages and moratoriums on purchasing would be a good start, but Americans are so divided at this point that... Well, to put it honestly, they've been "divided and conquered". And I would add that that that has been a bipartisan effort - not this party or that party. Republicans blame Democrats and Democrats blame Republicans and that is the only thing that both 'teams' are getting right.