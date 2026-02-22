Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
5d

It is hard to fathom why so few people who had / have positions in the military and defense offices preaching about the Israeli takeover of The U.S as Karen has week in and week out.I have rarely listened to anyone with a grasp of what is really going on in these departments as she. My hat goes off to her every week and wish somehow it will ignite a consensus among citizens that this can't continue. Thanks again !

Reply
Share
2 replies
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
5d

Doesn't get any more succinct, accurate and, unfortunately prescient than this. I worked in the Pentagon many years ago, though not in the Operations areas, and did not see the Israeli influence of defense and foreign policy, so I was completely blindsided by the extent to which Israel now owns our government. Trump is an Israeli puppet, there can be no doubt about that, and, as you say, neither he nor any of our "elites" cares a whit about us. We saw that starkly during the covid hoax, and they seem to have moved on from that and now intend to try to preserve a dying empire for their own fun and profit. Badly led is unfortunately where we are, and voting harder won't change a thing. Sad days.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture