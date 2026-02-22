With Foad, on Foadebate this past week!
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
No posts
It is hard to fathom why so few people who had / have positions in the military and defense offices preaching about the Israeli takeover of The U.S as Karen has week in and week out.I have rarely listened to anyone with a grasp of what is really going on in these departments as she. My hat goes off to her every week and wish somehow it will ignite a consensus among citizens that this can't continue. Thanks again !
Doesn't get any more succinct, accurate and, unfortunately prescient than this. I worked in the Pentagon many years ago, though not in the Operations areas, and did not see the Israeli influence of defense and foreign policy, so I was completely blindsided by the extent to which Israel now owns our government. Trump is an Israeli puppet, there can be no doubt about that, and, as you say, neither he nor any of our "elites" cares a whit about us. We saw that starkly during the covid hoax, and they seem to have moved on from that and now intend to try to preserve a dying empire for their own fun and profit. Badly led is unfortunately where we are, and voting harder won't change a thing. Sad days.