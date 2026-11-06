https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/11/06/karen-kwiatkowski-democrats-on-notice-midterms-massive-protest-against-us-wars-not-just-trump/
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The United States did not just turn evil one day.
There are two sets of American ideals, and they are polar opposites.
American ideals, are what we call liberty, freedom of speech, democracy, and freedom of religion, which is also what we call the US version. There are no arguments supporting the US version.
The first version, established in the 13th colony is called soul liberty, freedom of speech, democracy, and freedom of religion. You can probably find about 800 pages of texts that support them, that includes detailed reasons they were necessary. The US version has no definition of Liberty, that would make it a right, unless you are a fan of John Locke. His understanding of Liberty, is very similar to that of Roger Williams. It is just missing a soul, and a free mind.
Soul liberty is a recognition that mankind, predates every established religion or government, and that we are mankind. That our thoughts are valid, they belong to us, and they are a function of being human. That is why we have liberty. Once we can enjoy this liberty, we can speak freely. Right or wrong, good or bad, we get to share our thoughts, with others. That is important because, without that, you are not able to consent to agreements with others. This is where we learn, and it is also us practicing democracy. To keep our agreements valid, we can't have higher powers subverting us. Religion, is that higher power.
Roger Williams was banished from Massachusetts, for essentially quoting Jesus to their Christians. This was a death sentence in those days. They messed with the wrong person. Roger started his career as a bit of a legal scholar. Then he became a Christian Theologist. He is one of the greatest, and most maligned American leaders by far. His writings were disappeared for 200 years, while our Ivy league institutions taught an alternative history, to all our future leaders, his writings were tucked away in their basements. The worst offenders were Brown University who buried Roger Williams to cover their own past history.
Our American ideals were supposed to end the wars. All of them. The interfaith killings within Christianity, the killings of the natives. He uses the words walls of separation more than anybody else in history. He seemed to think in Venn diagrams. Sometimes he called them hedgerows. But he was very clear that the walls of separation between church and state was the default position of Christendom, and that they were porous and failing.
What nobody in the US will tell you is, the Church included every religion and religious institution, and he put his walls between them, and the rest of the world and called it religious freedom. It is explained in the RI constitution to this day.
Almighty God hath created the mind free; and all attempts to influence it by temporal punishments or burdens, or by civil incapacitations, tend to beget habits of hypocrisy and meanness; no person shall be compelled to frequent or to support any religious worship, place, or ministry whatever, except in fulfillment of such person’s voluntary contract; nor enforced, restrained, molested, or burdened in body or goods; nor disqualified from holding any office; nor otherwise suffer on account of such person’s religious belief; and that every person shall be free to worship God according to the dictates of such person’s conscience, and to profess and by argument to maintain such person’s opinion in matters of religion; and that the same shall in no wise diminish, enlarge, or affect the civil capacity of any person.
Before getting his colony, he told England they should tear down their superstitious walls of separation between Christians and Jews, and for the Christians to allow the jews all rights of full citizens. Is that not the definition of Irony?
So religious freedom in Rhode Island, was never an orgy of religious privileges, those were only allowed on church grounds. Roger took the money tables and power brokers, out of the Church.
American ideals lasted 20 years. Roger died, and ships from Portugal and Spain loaded with slaves and pirated treasures showed up. Our history books claim the Jews who brought them, and the hordes of Christians that followed, were exercising their new found religious freedom. 90 years later, when the US was formed, 10% of the population was enslaved, and RI went on to sell more humans into the American slave trade, than the rest of the country combined, from Providence Plantations, God's Gardens.
Aside from the gilded era mansions, churches, and state buildings, there are no signs any slavery ever happened here. It is home to the only colonial era synagogue. Built by slaves, with the proceeds of the slave trade. our slave history got wiped from history, the same way Roger Williams was.
Here is another dose of irony, one of the many premises of American ideals, is this.
The state of the land of Israel, the kings and people thereof, in peace and war, is proved figurative and ceremonial, and no pattern nor precedent for any kingdom or civil state in the world to follow.
So can we stop fooling ourselves about Liberty, Freedom of Speech, Democracy, and Freedom of Religion, until we actually have them, for once?
This is important because forced labor is just one of an infinite number of things you can do to a slave, it is not what makes them a slave. There is only one thing that all slaves had in common, not one of them had a voice or agency in the system they lived in. And that is why we have a representative democracy, which in all honesty, is equal to an inert bomb.
‼️ It's The CORRUPTiON STUPiD ‼️
". . . In poll after poll, corruption was identified as a top issue. In the NBC News exit poll, 90 percent said it was a crucial or major factor in how they voted. To Americans in 2026, corruption was visceral. . . . "
https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/turning-election-result-real-reform