With Ernie Hancock on Freedom's Phoenix last night
We chatted for a while, I’ve known Ernie for over 24 years, he works tirelessly for peace and liberty.
or link here https://ipfs2.freedomsphoenix.com/ipfs/QmUii8dUjAKLB91F3Ciy4e9o4gbxL2oSMioWPxpSf13L7S
It now appears that we can forget about Russia and China deflecting or forestalling a nuclear attack on Iran from US and Israel. On March 11 both Russia and China merely abstained instead of vetoing a UN security council resolution against Iran. "Neither Russia nor China vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution on Wednesday that turned the tables on the war, falsely identifying Iran as the instigator of hostilities."
https://consortiumnews.com/2026/03/12/watch-un-security-council-blames-iran/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=69567b40-8585-4bd1-95e9-7297623a0593
We can now safely assume that Russia and China are just as capable of duplicitous conduct as the US and Europe. They don't even have the courage to verbally come to the aid of a follow BRICS member and instead let a resolution implicate that Iran is the aggressor for attacking US bases in the gulf states. Taking the side of the despicable monarchies that allow attacks on Iran from those US bases and privately endorsed a war with Iran.
IS THERE NO MORAL INTEGRITY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD?
SHOULD IRAN HAVE NUCLEAR WEAPONS
Of course Iran needs and should have nukes. It's the only way to protect itself from psycho-nations like US and Israel. The problem is that it takes time to build a viable nuclear deterrent that will be taken seriously by both US and Israel. That's why at the moment and until Iran is sure that the Hormuz closing has reached maximum leverage potential for a negotiated agreement that ensures the most reliable and credible deal they can obtain. That's very difficult being that it is dealing with two unscrupulous scoundrels that can't be trusted. I suggest "security assurances" from Russia and China.
China and Russia need to take the initiative and invoke the principle of "mutually assured destruction (MAD)" by openly warning the US and Israel that if they try to annihilate Iran with nuclear weapons Israel will also suffer the same fate. China and Russia should be prepared to act jointly not just as Iran's proxy but as the only sane deterrent to acquisition or the use of the nuclear option by any nation. This must be taken seriously. It should not be interpreted as a threat to Israel but as an attempt to contain nuclear war through the concept of MAD.
However, judging by Russia and China's recent behavior at the UN it appears they are too cowardly to let the US know that they have nuclear weapons too and can't be intimidated.