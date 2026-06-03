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Dear Karen,
I ran your video through NoteBookLM AI 'reports' and I found that your conversation was packed with informational value. Here is a simple quick example. God Bless., Steve
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Geopolitical Risk Assessment: The Systemic Risks of Modern Imperialism and Wealth Extraction
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1. The Architecture of Global Command: Regional Combatant Commands
The operational framework of modern American power is no longer defined by a defensive posture but by a comprehensive military architecture that partitions the planet into distinct zones of administration. This system of Regional Combatant Commands—Centcom, Africom, Southcom, and others—serves as the primary mechanism for imperial oversight. By dividing the globe into geographic sectors, the Executive branch maintains a perpetual military and intelligence apparatus that manages foreign territories as administrative subunits, bypassing the traditional diplomatic and legislative oversight inherent in a constitutional republic.
Within this framework, the rise of "Political Generals" represents a profound constitutional crisis. While these four-star officers ostensibly serve the defense of the nation, they function in reality as regional administrators for the Executive "machine." Their performance is not graded on the maintenance of peace or the adherence to constitutional constraints, but on their ability to protect the profit margins of major American industries and political donors within their sectors. They have become instruments of the Executive, prioritizing the "pleasing of the master" over the legislative intent of a defensive military.
The primary regional commands serving this extraction model include:
* Southern Command (Southcom): Categorizes Central and South America as a "front yard" for the United States, focusing on the assertive control of strategic resources and the suppression of national sovereignty.
* Central Command (Centcom): Primarily focused on the Middle East, facilitating ongoing bombing campaigns and managing the containment of sovereign nations, most notably Iran, to maintain regional hegemony.
* Africa Command (Africom): Headquartered in Germany, this command oversees operations across sub-Saharan Africa to secure security and resource interests on the continent.
This command structure necessitates the continuous extraction of domestic wealth to fund global administrative overreach, effectively transitioning the state from a republic into an imperial engine.
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2. The Transition to State Capitalism: From Citizens to "Tax Cattle"
The United States has devolved from a constitutional republic into a system of "State Capitalism." In this model, a "Vampire Class" of elites—defined by their systematic extraction of state and federal budgets—parasitically drains the domestic economy to fund imperial expansion. The erosion of the American middle class is a deliberate systemic outcome; by hollowing out domestic prosperity, the elite ensure a steady flow of capital toward military-industrial objectives rather than citizen-centric development.
The American populace has been relegated to the status of "Tax Cattle." In the eyes of the imperial state, the citizenry exists as a herd animal—a producer whose primary utility is providing the tax revenue and "future productivity" required to fuel the system’s global ambitions. This status is reflected in the stark decline of domestic living standards, particularly when compared to emerging powers that have prioritized national infrastructure and domestic stability.
Metric Comparison: Domestic Outcomes (US vs. China)
The following table illustrates the performance of the US "State Capitalist" model against its primary geopolitical competitor, based on current developmental data:
Metric Observed Outcome (US) Observed Outcome (China)
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Home Ownership Declining for the next generation; middle class compressed. 72% to 76% home ownership rate.
Small Business Ownership Stifled by regulatory pressures and elite capture. Higher per-capita ownership (restaurants/stands).
Poverty Levels Increasing; more Americans at/below poverty level. Mass poverty successfully reduced over 35 years.
Infrastructure Investment Sclerotic; domestic management failures. Expansion of high-speed rail and modern infrastructure.
The "State Capitalist" elite utilizes these domestic taxes to fund a footprint of global expansion, a process facilitated by financial structures designed to operate entirely beyond the reach of public audit.
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3. Financial Structures of Secrecy: Black Budgets and Asset Extraction
The financial lifeblood of the modern imperial state is the "Black Budget"—a massive, unauditable pool of capital that bypasses congressional oversight and public accountability. These funds allow for the maintenance of a global military footprint that the American public never authorized and can no longer afford. The strategic importance of these budgets lies in their ability to decouple the actions of the state from the consent of the governed.
The breakdown of internal controls within the military and intelligence requisition systems is symptomatic of a broader institutional decay. This is best exemplified by the case of a CIA employee who, despite a resume filled with fabrications, maintained a Top Secret clearance for 14 years. This individual successfully requisitioned $40 million in gold bricks, Rolex watches, and cash in cellophane—ostensibly for field use—which he then stored in his basement. The "So What?" of this incident is not the theft itself, but the fact that the system is so broken that a single employee could successfully request gold bars and receive a "yes" without verification.
Furthermore, the state relies on "Asset-Backed Debt." This involves borrowing against the "future productivity" of the American people to fund current "imperial idiocy." By mortgaging the labor of future generations to pay for current military adventures, the state effectively steals wealth across time. A system that cannot be audited and relies on the theft of future productivity is fundamentally sclerotic and unstable.
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4. Regional Case Studies in the Erosion of Sovereignty
To secure resources and enforce financial compliance, US-led imperialism actively dismantles the national sovereignty of target nations. Several regional examples illustrate this erosion:
* Iraq: The "Oil for Dollars" scheme serves as a template for financial vassalage. Iraqi oil revenue is held in an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The US uses this control to veto leadership choices in Baghdad, such as when the Executive branch threatened to withhold access to these funds to prevent the Shia parliament from selecting a leader the US deemed unacceptable.
* Bolivia: Following the destabilization of the Morales government, the country saw a fire sale of national assets, which were sold for "pennies on the dollar" to entities loyal to the imperial center.
* Nicaragua: In contrast to the US narrative of demonization, Nicaragua has pursued "Food Sovereignty" and infrastructure development for the poor. By becoming self-sufficient and building resilient domestic markets, it has asserted a level of sovereignty that the imperial state finds intolerable.
* Iran: The use of sanctions against Iran constitutes an illegal act of war. Paradoxically, this pressure has forced Iran to become more resilient; the nation now produces 80% of its own food and has developed alternative trade routes that bypass Western financial control.
These interventions create a global "resistance" that incentivizes nations to move away from the US dollar, threatening the long-term viability of the imperial financial system.
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