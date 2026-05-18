Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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alpinelake's avatar
alpinelake
5d

Col. Kwaitkowsi’s prediction was spot on. Although I’m still praying the dummy in the Whitehouse doesn’t start a war on Friday.

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Synickel
5d

These subjects are all very confusing to me. Just watched that Juan Savin talk about this visit. And he claims Trump left with all kinds of benefits to us, and and these things he's doing are part of a larger plan to completely take down the globalists. It's all very confusing.

What I do know is that Trump is doing lot's of things to destroy our country domestically. He turned Palantir loose on us and the world, to make complete control over every aspect of our lives. Made a Dan 3 golden statue of himself. Takes money bribes from zionists and makes their bribes good for them. Etc., etc.

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