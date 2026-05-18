With Coffee and a Mike Michael Farris of course!Karen KwiatkowskiMay 18, 20261682ShareSubscribeThanks for reading Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share1682Share
Col. Kwaitkowsi’s prediction was spot on. Although I’m still praying the dummy in the Whitehouse doesn’t start a war on Friday.
These subjects are all very confusing to me. Just watched that Juan Savin talk about this visit. And he claims Trump left with all kinds of benefits to us, and and these things he's doing are part of a larger plan to completely take down the globalists. It's all very confusing.
What I do know is that Trump is doing lot's of things to destroy our country domestically. He turned Palantir loose on us and the world, to make complete control over every aspect of our lives. Made a Dan 3 golden statue of himself. Takes money bribes from zionists and makes their bribes good for them. Etc., etc.