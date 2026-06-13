With Azi on Mario Nawfal's show
Friday, June 12.
Mario Nawfal@MarioNawfal
🇺🇸 🇮🇱 Public opposition to the ongoing conflict has reached an unprecedented 70% to 80%, with everyday Americans increasingly viewing the intervention as an unconstitutional war of aggression. Despite overwhelming consensus from the intelligence community favoring diplomatic
Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal
🇺🇸🇮🇷 A high-stakes debate is raging within the Pentagon as details emerge of how top-tier intelligence was explicitly bypassed leading up to the current conflict. Unlike historical interventions where months were spent shaping narratives to gain public approval, this operation https://t.co/mGZYWJA26f
12:50 AM · Jun 13, 2026 · 10.1K Views
10 Replies · 7 Reposts · 19 Likes
She’s great, isn’t she?