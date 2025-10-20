Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Ron.C
2d

Thanks for articulating what I have been feeling since Trump 2.0 I have been exiled to No man's land as a true smallest government conservative . I have called bullshit on every woke ,leftist, marxist agenda for years after painfully dipping my toe into the muddy swamp of politics. That has been as easy to do as putting on my sneakers in the morning. What has not been as easy but necessary has been calling out the other side where I was a part of for many years . This however has become much easier as the days go by and it seems I am not the only one by a long shot. Friends and family who all voted Trump and still stand by his war against U.S citizens and non citizens alike and murder of fisherman in the name of ridding the drug scourge not understanding the U.S military/C.I.A consortium is the biggest drug cartel in the world. It has been very strange as of late when I find myself on the same side of people of an ideology I have long despised . And in the same way I have voiced support for the Russians over the mirky Ukrainian situation and also against our own government which has had their dirty paws stirring up that hornets nest for decades .As I have pointed out many times the two parties are two sides of the same coin and the pendulum swings every four years and it is the same poison with a different flavor. Trump was a direct result of the left's woke debauchery when the pendulum swung far left and now we have the equal but opposite reaction in the far right. Next go round the left we take revenge as Trump has been doing and on and on it goes. I am a man without a country and now few friend but I have never seen things as clearly as right now. Where this next phase leads is hard to say but it is guarantied to be a mess .It is only through domains such as this one and others that I have an outlet for my frustration and sometimes converse with some of saner minds.

Paul Richards
2d

Your utopian quest after a smaller state leaves me baffled. How can you conclude that the state is the problem when the real problem is the capture of the state by the globalist multi national corporations? Certainly you understand this. These imperialist billionaire organizations have turned the state into an oppressive force they are using against the constitution and the welfare of the people. There is no turning the clock back to a time when smaller state organizations and independent yeomen farmers prevailed. And when you add to that notion the historical facts that this dreamed of past was built on a genocide of the indigenous people exactly like what is happening in Gaza today, you must pause to wonder. Will there ever be a day when we can take the state away from these globalists and control the greed? You may just dismiss my comment as the ravings of a communist. Yes, that is exactly what they are. And it is about time we all started to talk about all this.

