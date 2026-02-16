Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
6h

Karen, you show admirable diplomacy in your description of Pres. Trump. A witting diplomacy in sharp contrast to that of Trump's absurd attempts in that arena.

For reader's that haven't read the book Precious Freedom by James Bradley I highly recommend it. A novelized capture of the nature of what really happened in Vietnam, our shameful participation and the nature, patience and basic resources of the Vietnamese who persevered.

I know of children and grandchildren of friend's of mine that are deployed and I shudder. Too many that wield the reins of power are bereft of moral boundaries, appear to have no conscience, regard for life nor a shred of genuine respect for our nation or any other nations.

Karen, your contribution towards the welfare of the U.S. in "retirement" may well be as valuable or more so than your time on active duty. I'd say the oath that you took was for life!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Sera's avatar
Sera
6h

In my view there are three kinds of people who make history: Creators, Thinkers, and Destroyers. Creators fill museums, libraries, and provide us with buildings and boats. Thinkers define our existence, and the context of our lives. Thinkers help us to dream.

And then there are the destroyers. They’re easy to find. Just look for the nearest statue, or a building with someone’s name carved into it. Chances are you found one.

Some great people embody all three; Napoleon perhaps, or Mao. But for someone with no real skills, abilities or imagination, the quickest path to immortality is to kill, break, ruin, corrupt, and destroy. Anyone coming to mind?

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture