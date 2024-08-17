My mistake. The Feds don’t fear free speech at all. The federal government fears truthful speech, clear thinking, logical deduction, and asking unapproved questions.

Just down the road, a few counties over from me, on the heels of the Scott Ritter raid on dubious pretense and with incomplete warrants, we have journalist Dimitri Simes’ home and peace of mind similarly legally assaulted.

I have yet to see mainstream news touch either the Ritter raid or the Simes raid. And they won’t. The first rule of Fed Club is – you guessed it – do not talk about Fed Club.

Raiding the homes of reporters, journalists, writers and retired and reserve officers is written in permanent marker on the FBI vision board. Tulsi Gabbard, a former two term Congresswoman for Hawaii – said something that got her placed on the TSA’s Quiet Skies list. She’s just one more assignment for a rash of government spooks and lard-asses. If you click the Quiet Skies link here, you find it hasn’t been updated since 2018. That is to say, the information for the plebes has not been updated. Clearly, within days of a statement by Tulsi Gabbard seen as too close to the truth, the TSA and DHS hoodlums activated a team of feds to follow her every travel move, which also means monitoring her computer and phone. Somebody at Homeland is enforcing Fed Club rules. The rest of the world found out about Tulsi being placed on a kind of “No Fly” list because of a TSA whistleblower.

We have no visibility into the activities of the pork-packed and NPC-populated federal law enforcement agencies, from the FBI-DHS-SS-ATF-IRS-ETC to the state and local police corrupted and manipulated by them. It is as if these activities don’t exist. How nice for the burgeoning American Stazi.

We know our friendly federal Stazi from its reputation in targeting the young, disturbed, SSRI administees for shall we say, special attention. The FBI Patsy Development Cadre is doing excellent work, according to their annual performance reviews.

It has been a dozen years since this same Stazi monitored a small private Facebook group that included former Marine Brandon Raub. Brandon wrote something in 2012 in the private chat had been said by millions of people before, and is still said today, about the events of 9-11 another dozen years earlier.

So the Feds went to Chesterfield County, VA, to take Brandon directly to a VA hospital prison, where once ensconced, no one would know or be able to help, because he would be a doped-up troubled vet needing loving VA incarceration for life. That was the plan, anyway. This plan was foiled in part because Brandon’s mother immediately raised holy hell, and the wonderful Rutherford Institute took up his case. Charges? The Feds don’t need no stinking charges – they have Operation Vigilant Eagle! John Whitehead’s interview with Brandon here should be watched early and often.

2012 brought to power the visionary Obama. His SecState was Killary, his VP was Crooked Joe. Things take time, but communism, with its first requirement of unquestioning obedience to the state or else, is here now. How do we know? The state is actively targeting, intimidating and attempting to impoverish those who question its actions, or embarrass its political leadership.

Let us consider what went right in the case of Brandon Raub, when he and his story could have been disappeared for good, the story spiked by the Fed’s media arm (that is to say all legacy media, most social media, and anything Google) as disinformation, illegal and costly to publish or talk about.

One angry Momma, not intimidated by the Stazi team at her door demanding this and that, made a difference. I witnessed a similar situation when a friend called me to come over to see a staged pot raid a few miles away. The feds and local team SWAT, sheriff, ATF and the whole shebang, showed up at a house in the country with a warrant to search the outside grounds. This is the level of incompetence we pay for. The cops, upon realizing there was nothing on the four acres, tried to get into the home. The husband was already in cuffs outside, for saying something that must have had the brave federales trembling in their jackboots. The wife, seven months pregnant, met them at the door, asked to see the warrant, pointed out that it didn’t include the interior, and despite repeated demands and threats from the uniformed bullies, refused them entry. Turns out – surprise – there wasn’t any pot anywhere. The whole thing related to some text and email monitoring the feds had been doing on a short-term tenant who had moved out months before, talking about three plants he was “growing.” Now, we do have a well-connected judge in the town who likes to buy up Fed-seized drug property on the river, and he already owned the piece on the other side. Maybe he wanted some cheap access to the road. We will never know.

One angry Momma who can read a warrant, one strong sister or brother who is not intimidated. Get that in your life. If you can’t find one, you be the one. Scott Ritter gets it right. Be like Scott Ritter.

Teach your kids to trust the instincts they have developed about their local public school teachers, and their principals and counselors. There are some good people, and some competent ones. But in a fight between you and a government representative, 99% of the time you can accurately predict who prevails, and why. For all the talk of getting rid of bullying in schools and in society, seems like the biggest bully is always someone from, or representing, the “government.”

Your emergency plan (you know, the one the DHS wants you to have) should include how you will ensure and protect your free speech and continued ability to communicate. Your plan should include what you will say, and who you will call when the Stazi strikes.

Video surveillance can serve as evidence your lawyer will want to have. Who can forget this cameo of a US Secret Service agent taping over a video camera lens on the front porch of a building they illegally broke into? The constant security alarms going off the whole time they were there gives you an idea of the kind of organizations you are funding with your tax dollars. They knew what they were doing was wrong and they Did. Not. Care.

The most important preparation may be emotional.

When you realize that the federal government pointedly ignores its constitutional duty to protect and preserve your right to free speech and assembly, when you realize the federal government actually opposes the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th amendments in their entirety, when you see with your own eyes that amendments 6 through 10 are likewise meaningless to the feds, it might make you sad. If you love the Constitution and what it stands for, you might be angry and frustrated. How did we miss this focused and uncontrollable federal animosity towards the very document that was written to constrain it?

Ah, there’s the rub. We should have known.

Share