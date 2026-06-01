America First means different things to different people but Joe Kent lays it out perfectly. Most rational Americans agree with Joe when he points out that Donald Trump presented himself as the enemy of the Epstein class, and yet has worked to “protect the Epstein class as he seeks to send us off into endless wars.”

Most Americans also understand if the people can’t elect representatives that actually work for them, the republican experiment we celebrate on July 4th is moot and meaningless. Reason’s J.D. Tuccille suggests that over-centralization and imperialism has disconnected Americans from their government. The progressive media can’t get in the mood for a party because Trump is president, but New Yorker columnist Jill Lapore tracks the history and her points are valid. Beyond philosophy of governance, the average American can’t afford to drive too far, or buy the expected provisions of a traditional 4th of July. Scott Bessent says it’s all good, speaking for himself apparently.

One may wonder which came first: Neo-colonializing wars abroad, with simultaneous domestic wars against poverty, drugs, terror and immigrants creating a parasitic elite? Or did professional extractors of wealth and peace manipulate state institutions, creating wars to shape a system where the government consumes 50% of our national production, and impoverishes average Americans through engineered inflation and a trillion a year in interest payments?

Check out libertarian class analysis for the answer.

But today’s question is not philosophical; it is tactical. Americans may be increasingly considering what it would take to break the empire and restore American liberty. But Epstein class elites and the dependent collaborator state of Israel are far ahead of us, acting now to counter a real threat.

They have identified a problem – American democracy is turning against Israel, and rejecting her endless violence, assassinations, blackmail, and insatiable entitlement syndrome. Her American demographic is dying off – something Israel has studied long before the Charlie Kirk assassination and the subsequent coup at Turning Point USA.

Israel has focused on a critical risk – a Congress in the coming decades that will be at least as responsive to coming generations of American voters as they have been to neocon boomers and the silent generation. The warmongers in Congress will eventually be replaced by those who stand with their constituencies to put Americans first.

70% of Americans currently oppose the Iran war, and a similar percentage hold Zionist Israel in contempt, so it didn’t take a genius in Tel Aviv to figure this out. The MIC has likewise taken notice; it knows the US defense establishment provides the smallest return on investment with fewer than seven jobs per million dollars spent – and this before AI was writing the code, processing the data, and doing the manufacturing.

Future Congresses will be more and more interested in eliminating government-facilitated fraud, waste, and profiteering. Future Congresses will oppose, rather than embrace, a two-tiered justice system – one for elites and Israelis, Israelis, and dual citizens, and one for the rest of the population. Future Congresses will be far more critical of US interventions abroad, and of the Zionist project: racist and illegal in peace; horrific and criminal in war.

For Israel, a truly representative US Congress, interested in justice, fiscal accountability, and prioritizing US interests is a looming disaster.

Netanyahu and his replacements understand that spending billions on US elections and propaganda aimed at youth is a dead end. Younger generations are cynical and smart, and they know a con when they see one. Owning social media companies, tweaking algorithms, and taking over state media only work when Americans actually need those companies, rely on those algorithms, and read or watch state media. Further, once a war campaign is operational, the targeted “enemy” tends to get creative, energized, and read Sun Tzu.

The NDAA process is defined here. The 2026 NDAA was signed by Trump in December 2025, and it goes into effect October 1, 2026. Work has long begun on the FY 2027 NDAA, and that one will be finalized in late November and December. The draft includes the widely reported Section 224 – to integrate the US Defense establishment more formally and completely with the government of Israel. All without so much as a mutual defense treaty!

Ben Freeman’s article at Responsible Statecraft is a must read. The vision is IDF fusion with US Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, and the entire DOD intelligence community. This integration is not just between the Pentagon and the IDF, but between the Pentagon and the Israeli government itself. Israel is a security state, a modern Sparta with a far bigger agenda than that of the original Sparta when it signed the 386 B.C treaty of Antalcidas with Persian King Artaxerxes II. A small militaristic power aligning under the protection of a great regional power, towards its own ends, saw dissatisfaction, internal debate, and ultimatel

y more war, sparking the rise of enemies and ideas of autonomy that made the cheap gamble of empire-backed Spartan dominance intolerable.

This concept was tested, and has failed. The rebellions that Section 224 will engender and fuel come from the fifty US states, the people that inhabit them, as well as from inside the Pentagon and around the world. There are far better ways for the US military industrial complex, and the Zionist state to exist, starting with separately and independently.

The Israeli “Pentagon,” the Kirya, has proven unimpressive in defense and utterly pathological in its operations. It is moving out of downtown Tel Aviv and establishing a whole new geography as well. This means new technology, new construction, and lots and lots of shekels in the coming decade – not counting the rising cost of continuous war that Israelis accept as part of their modern ethno-fascism.

I say shekels, but I mean dollars. Billions of military and technology dollars are already added to the Israel account every year, processed through the unaudited bowels of the Pentagon. Pressure for audits, and popular disgust in the US for Israel is growing. A reliable Congress may be purchased, but it will become younger, less reliable and even more expensive every year. The only way to fund Israel’s major expenses in the security arena is to re-route this flood of taxpayer dollars underground, out of sight and out of mind.

Section 224 of the NDAA will do exactly this. When Netanyahu told his handpicked CBS interviewer on May 10th that “he doesn’t want the aid” he simply meant he didn’t want it scrutinized by American taxpayers. Now you know why Massie and Greene have been removed – they will not be there to stop Section 224 from being added back into the NDAA some dark December night.

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