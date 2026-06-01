Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
1d

The parasite making the host do self damaging things in order for the parasite to thrive.

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
1d

Integration with the Zio-nazis is treason--and we who took the oath to uphold and defend the constitution are complicit if we do nothing. Veterans organizations like the VFW and American Legion need to wake up their sleeping Boomers and sound off, it is already almost too late.

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