Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Truth Counts's avatar
Truth Counts
3d

Trumpus II The Dull may soon have to stick with playing "Naked Twister" with Bibi, Givr, Levin and Cruz.

Lady Lindsay can be the KY dispenser.

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Karl Brainard's avatar
Karl Brainard
3d

Who will teach Donald Trump to play chess?

Just for fun, let's look at this as a literal question.

In a recent truthsocial post, Trump posted an AI generated image of himself holding cards, and the caption was "I have all the cards". Well, the cards he was holding were Uno cards and the objective of Uno is to get rid of 'all the cards'. Most people, if they've played Uno even once, know that. This somehow escaped Trump.

Chess? 😏Trump? 🤔I don't think so. 😎

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