Jared Kushner’s vision is so glorious, so perfect in its conception, it is as if a light shines from within it. The world is awestruck at its brilliance, its cohesiveness, its sheer visionary energy. Instead of pelting him with old fruit and shoes, the audience listened politely, and no questions were asked.

No one asked why Palestinians are not included in the future of Gaza, except perhaps as surveilled, caged laborers.

Israel and the US have been advertising their uncontrolled destruction of every living thing in Gaza, and elimination of all aspects that sustain life and health for many years. Caterpillar knows. Echoes of murder, destruction, demolition and animal sacrifice ring anew in all parts of the occupied territories, and on all of Israel’s borders beyond Gaza.

Depopulation and demolition of the Strip, like Kushner’s unveiling for New Gaza, were planned long before the incident at the Nova Music Festival, conveniently moved south and left unprotected for many hours by order of Tel Aviv. Occurring as it did towards the end of Simhat Torah, for Israel, it was time for a new beginning.

No one asked about the urgency of the erasure of Gaza.

Palestine must be erased before the American empire collapses, or all is lost. The Zionist arson must be completed before the fuel runs out. Speaking of arson, preparations for a Zionist evacuation to a new safe space, in the Western Hemisphere, seem to be underway. Kushner may not have a Plan B, but Israel’s leadership does, just in case using the natives as helotry for the apartheid empire doesn’t work out as planned.

No one asked if the Zionist state is a death cult.

Of course, to call Israel a death cult is unfair; She wishes collective death only for those standing in her way, speaking critically of her state crimes, reporting on her brutal carnage and creative lies. Zionist life is precious, and with this important caveat, life is beautiful.

No one asked where the rest of the world has been, as Palestinians suffered Nakba after Nakba, each more insidious than the previous, each more effective.

Traditional Christians preach that Jesus died for our sins, giving us an easy out, as Jesus was also a Palestinian in the historical record. Why not let many Palestinians die for us, with our many more sins? Jesus preached “blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” Are we not meek, in the face of this evil?

For Zionist Christians – that modernized, politicized, televised, lobotomized evangelical sect – time is short: They seek cold Israeli cash now and an urgent implementation of Revelations. Palestinian blood nourishes their arrogance as it drowns their souls. For Europeans who have lost their religion, another people’s genocide is a relief valve for their own generalized hatred of what they have been, what they have become, and a real economic lifeline for their corrupt leadership. For the other European colonial beneficiaries in the region, money talks, and the American/Israeli empire seamlessly integrates with the needs of Arab and North African ruling elites. The largest western powers actually admire everything Israel has done to Palestine and surrounds. The World Economic Forum, where Kushner presented his plan, exists to celebrate fulfillment of the might of state, and state mastery of dispensable, inconvenient human beings, caretakers of life, land, culture, morality, owners of the past and the future, but never the present.

If these questions were not asked, what questions might be permissible?

We might ask whether title, tradition, or history matter, or are we all just serfs in the king’s estate? The history of the world boils down to land and liberty ripped from residents and owners alike and transferred to the state, only to eventually see the state collapse, rinse, and repeat. Whether monarchal, papal, imperial or republican, but it is always the gang of thieves writ large that claims monopoly on force and “owns” whatever it can steal and hold. The Donroe Doctrine is not novel; it is the guttural moan from the State’s dead-eyed reptilian brain.

A few months ago, the Gaza “redevelopment program” began conducting a “land deed” review. The idea behind this “review” is to ensure that only the Board of Peace, executed by Israel, owns Gaza. Contorting the illegal and immoral into “legal” and “moral” is a US/Israeli specialty. The Declaration of Independence, as the Magna Carta long before it, sought to prevent the state plunder of land and liberty. The issue of property ownership, natural rights, and human liberty was not actually settled 250 years ago. Who knew?

We might also ask, “Why the rush in Gaza to kill, demolish, exterminate, clear, burn, and to rebuild over the corpses?” We must ask the Zionists, since genocide is their pet project. But this genocide is also supported and embraced by the United States, and the major US vassals in Europe. The full extermination of two million people, generations of whom have built lives in a tiny open air gulag viciously overseen by its Zionist prison guards, must be important. But why now, and why so urgently, risking the collapse of the Zionist project, and the rejection of United States leadership and influence around the world?

We are witnessing a grand monetary and military failure of the West; we are watching from its slow motion collapse. The US competitive edge, where it can be found, is insignificant, unimpressive. The rest of the world seeks to learn more from America’s faults and errors than from her achievements and breakthroughs. Americans are no longer copied or emulated culturally, technologically, governmentally, or morally. It’s how empires die, and it’s nothing new, but for people alive today, it is new to us.

The western system of fiat finance and war is ending before our eyes. If Trump believed that the US had the world’s most powerful and effective military, already more expensive than the military budgets of next eight largest militaries in the world combined, why would he need to increase its budget from $1 T to $1.5 T? If the US economy is booming, why do 74% of Americans think it is only fair to poor? If the US had such an enormous problem with immigrants that it needed to seal its borders, raid cities and factories for deportation, and refuse visa applications, why then is it seeking to expand those same borders, north, south and east? Why is Israel seeking the same thing, at the same time? These related imperial projects are accelerating, and they are doing so on borrowed time, with borrowed money, in full panic mode. Maybe that is the point.

Jared Kushner might answer all of my questions above, pointing out where I am in error, where my hypothesis fails. I have one more question for him, relating to his map of shiny 15 minute cities, green parks filled with guards and cameras, stacked Israeli military bases and installations to the east, and private security protecting the beachfront investments and the Israeli and American gas rigs just off the coast. Palestine was once a place of gardens and agriculture, sheep and goats, olive and pistachio trees. It enriched, and was enriched by, its place on Mediterranean trade routes. We know the WEF prefers lab grown food and desiccated insects for the human fauna. We know Israel has permanently devastated the agricultural land in Gaza. It’s a simple question. Who will feed Gaza?

I expect the answer, just as intended by the planners and executors of this monstrous crime, is that there will be no Gaza, and no Gazans, to feed.

