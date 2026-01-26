Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Sera
11h

Beautifully written, as always, Col. Karen, and beautifully conceived.

I’m overcome this morning by a suspiciously bouncy spell of optimism, so I’ll share it before it goes away. I think the Zionist project has overreached. Their obsession with control is so transparent, their crimes so egregious, that I think their bubble of evil will burst, and soon. The world will shake of the delusion of Zionist chosen-ness like a filthy rain. Some of this is already rising to the surface in NYTimes comments. Of all places.

And fascism in the US, using the IDF playbook, is also overreaching, playing its hand too soon. I remember my father telling me about Germany in 1930. People were desperate, miserable, and ripe for exploitation. They were played masterfully, these good Germans, and played by masters. If Stephen Miller, Bondi, Noem, and whatsisnane were a little bit more intelligent, a little bit less obvious, I’d be a little bit more worried. But they’re amateurs compared to Goebbels and his crew, and we can take them out, with demonstrations, courts, and critical mass.

That may be very little cause for optimism, but it’s all I’ve got. Now…back under the bed.

Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
11h

Karen's gift of the English language is only surpassed by her humanity. It lifts up my spirit. What a different world this could be if there were more like her pushing back against the insanity of those creating the world's chaos!

