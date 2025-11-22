Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah White's avatar
Sarah White
3d

Karen - you corralled so many aspects/examples of horrific deception - thank you for for having the gumption and courage to share them through your unique and talented writing skills. I share your essays with others. May your Thanksgiving day be peaceful and satisfying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
3d

I never thought I would see a more damaging and controlled president than Obama but I now have to give that dubious award to our traitor in chief Trump. Both are the lowest of low points

in American political history, and that is saying something considering what I have witnessed since I have been able to vote. America has fallen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Kwiatkowski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture