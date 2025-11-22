Mike Benz shocked more than a few followers with his instantaneous reaction to the “just in time” B-2 bombing operation in the so-called “12 Day War.” After each Israeli mass ejection, each sigmoidal burst of unstable energy, every solar flare, the world simply shrugs and moves on.

The squashing function used in machine learning is not dissimilar to the squashing function of our policy leadership, each minute categorizing every state action as all or nothing, this or that, rendering contemplation superfluous.

The current administration simultaneously ignores, and obsesses over, the numbers. Six, seven (or is it eight?) “wars ended” by Trump, 20 or 28 point peace plans developed in secret, announced by the underboss, with the armed and menacing caporegime on stage, left and right.

Foreign and domestic policy made simple, after Washington first made it obscenely complicated.

We need peace in Gaza, and liberty for Palestine, but without decades of Washington’s seduction by and obedience to the Tel Aviv gang, there would be no grand apartheid nuclear racist state at all, no multigenerational gulags for Palestinians, no ability to call in the B-2s in the wee hours before Israel is pulverized by recurring spasms of regional rage.

We need simple dollar dominance or else, yet the real numbers that should alarm us flash like an urgent interstellar warning from Congressman Thomas Massie’s lapel pin. We need stablecoin, the rogue state urges, to ensure you get the dollar you deserve. What royal bull is this? The recent “peaceful” engagement of the current administration has entailed not just empty promises of “investment” from Japan, Europe, Korea, China, Central Asia, compliant Arab emirates and kingdoms – but actual lies! The amount of promised investment by these countries, most of them facing declining populations, economic and existential political crises in the near future, is beyond stratospheric, it is purely imaginary.

Unless of course, the expected value of the Queen Dollar, raped into a coma by the Federal Reserve goons since 1913, will alter as quickly as a sigma function can change a 49.9% probability to zero, and a 50.1% to a 1.

We need an end to almost four years of war and for someone – anyone – to put out the trillion dollar bonfire in Ukraine. Yet it could have ended at any time – in the same negotiated terms as 2022, or 2025, or 2030 – by the US simply ending its fundamental support. Putin is the only current world leader who doesn’t speak in tongues, who says exactly what he is thinking, who tells the world exactly what he is doing, again and again. Yet Trump “doesn’t understand him” and “can’t figure him out.”

The US, in a calculated short term play to firmly affix the European suckle on the US possum’s tit has encouraged, planned, and funded the US/NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, sacrificing Ukraine like a victim in low budget torture porn. Having achieved the desired economic latch with a Europe in deep decline, other miscalculations by Washington and European fantasists mean that suddenly, the plot must wind down by Christmas. We will walk out of the theater arm-in-arm, well satisfied.

Consciously ignoring the realist visionaries, like John Mearsheimer, US foreign policy is a chaotic mix of Mahan’s Rimland, Mackinder’s Heartland, and Brzezinski’s Grand Chessboard – all approaches ginned up in the 20th century, and phenomenally outdated today. Hence we have a navy “patrolling the seas” by design with only four, and sometimes three, carrier battle groups mission-ready at any given moment; we have an air force that was last century’s logistics juggernaut, and this century’s expensive and unserviceable white elephant; the army is a mismanaged husk of men, women, and contractors, and the American President conducts his “wars” via special forces, expensive contracts, and the CIA. The future is nuclear, it is AI, and it is liberty whether we are ready or not – and the only lesson the state can derive from this reality is that it must increase nuclear weapon capability and creativity, leverage AI in equal measures for global propaganda and warfighting, and fearfully crush real freedom whenever it is noticed, wherever it is found.

The old Hollywood plot-lines, the shaping narratives, the predictive programming are now quickly discovered, and quickly categorized. Benz’s video, blasted to millions minutes after the B2’s left Iran, bears this out. Similarly, on September 10th, the widely unbelieved Netanyahu denial that he killed Charlie Kirk, broadcast before most of the world even knew Charlie Kirk was dead, also bears this out. Americans are increasingly aware that a 20th and 21st century river of state-sponsored false flags leading inevitably to war, contagion, addiction, and poverty – in a word, US-led global statism – is real, true, and verifiable. Our brains run their own version of the sigmoid calculation, by evolutionary design, and many are figuring it out, faster and faster, exponentially absorbing the information all around us and deciding thumbs up, or thumbs down.

Top Gun Maverick is how Washington wants its agenda and performance to be seen, accepted, and cheered. Any number of Hollywood productions provide the same pro-state picture, blessing those who serve the state, or through the state serve their “communities” or enforce the “law.” Naturally, we get a good dose of villains within the state who are miraculously rooted out and face “justice” at the end of the episode.

Notwithstanding the strange predictive power of South Park, Hollywood is most honest and true with its investment in gore, torture porn, and zombies. No doubt what Americans watch on screen – the normalization of pointless violence – has been played out 100% in US foreign policy during the same era. Horror and insanity drive the fundamentals of the US Department of War, as well as the fundamentals of the Federal Reserve. The capos of the American government hold out Trump’s various “peace” agreements like a Hollywood franchise, counting the sequels, audiences briefly – if at all – reflecting on the fear, the expense, the gore, the nihilism.

The relief at the end of the movie – where the sympathetic nervous system had been fight or flight for an exciting hour – is the parasympathetic reward of passivity, relaxation, satisfaction. Just what the State ordered, as it conducts real murder, torture, unimaginable destruction of life and liberty, generation of creative ways to survive or die, new ways to be alienated.

The superficial declarations of peace plans, devised by avaricious and evil states, are little more than this month’s required upgrade in an engineered and long-term protection racket. For Gaza and the West Bank, the plot is accept the torture and genocide, the rape of your land, the erasure of your people – because it will continue unabated. For Ukraine, it is a similar message: You were America’s fool, and its fool you will remain. Enjoy the show!

