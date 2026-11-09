Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Scott Huereña's avatar
Scott Huereña
7h

Yes maybe that the US has no idea where Iran's nuclear materials are 😆

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Lorna Paisley's avatar
Lorna Paisley
1h

Excellent article Lt Col Kwiatkowski

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