Americans are familiar with the Israel/US “plan” to destroy or topple “seven countries in five years.” These countries were Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and the jewel in the skullcap, Iran. Every US president since George Herbert Walker Bush enthusiastically and obediently supported the expansion of Israel’s territory and its virulent Zionist philosophy, not just in West Asia but throughout the West.

Eight months ago, with Israeli help and intelligence, Trump assassinated many members of the Iranian government, including the long-serving 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his wife and grandchild. The US Navy also launched a pre-planned and sequentially controlled BGM-109 Tomahawk missile “triple tap” on an elementary school in Minab, at a time where children of IRGC officers were known to be attending, killing 168 children, with their teachers, parents and emergency responders. Trump then publicly warned Iran not to retaliate.

The aftermath of Trump/Netanyahu’s “kinetic action” against Iran have cost the US military its footprint in West Asia and impoverished the vast majority of Americans for a war their representatives did not approve, and that over 70% of Americans oppose. While the Pentagon admits the cost of the Iran war so far to be $48. 3 Billion, this number ignores the loss of 24 former US bases and facilities throughout the Gulf region. It ignores the cost of providing the Israelis bombs, bullets, missiles and economic aid relating directly to the greater Israel project. It ignores the skyrocketing global energy cost, past $163 billion and growing by the minute. It very purposely ignores the dead and maimed on both sides of the ongoing American and Israeli wars, and the maybe 1.4 million Gazans who still live in the rubble without food, clean water, or shelter or medical care, as IDF attacks continue daily under the US-brokered “cease-fire” signed over a year ago. It ignores the environmental cost of war, on the battlefields and at home.

It does not count the cost of what we could have had, had we not invested in war, a cost we now see or suspect in the “unconnected” recent stoppages on travel, networking, communications, and destruction of food supplies. The embarrassment of Pentagon “solutions” for unstable lead in Middletown, Iowa, and the curious casualness of the acting US Navy Secretary Hung Kao (himself a literal product of US imperial war in southeast Asia) explaining how “expired” missiles may be used like stale bread in a microwave are not independent approaches – they are the standard approach of a government that is over-invested in offensive military stockpiles and institutionally lazy.

It shouldn’t offend or surprise Americans, or New Yorkers in particular, that on and after 9/11, the Twin Towers, Building 7, and others in the WTC compound were imploded spewing 400 tons of finely pulverized asbestos and other contaminants throughout Manhattan. It was, like the Army’s plan for eliminating 10,000 pounds of unstable lead this week, simply the most “cost-effective” solution the US government and its grifting crony class could devise. The public is required to be stand up guys, personal respirators optional and available for an extra fee. Americans have more in common with Gazans than we suspected, certainly in terms of our expendability and our options on how we want to die.

The US government is no longer agreement-capable or trustworthy, a reputation as unrecoverable as the finely ground dust of Gazan bones, buildings and businesses being trucked out of Gaza by US contractors and the IDF to the Negev desert. The United States does not promote liberty, respect sovereignty, nor stand for morality; it has permanently metastasized into its post-imperial, post-productive, narcissistic decline. It’s going to be a long and bumpy ride for Americans and those invested in, or dependent upon, her corporate military statism and increasingly worthless paper.

The US role in destroying what we called the Middle East will not be buried forever. The scurrilous imagineering of the Scofield Bible and the rise of American “progressivism” and eugenics coincided with the rise of America’s global empire, as the DC corporate state sought to acquire resources associated with petroleum-driven progress, through war and threat. Recall the infamous January 1897 cable from media mogul William Randolph Hearst to Frederic Remington explained “Please remain [in Cuba]. You furnish the pictures and I’ll furnish the war.”

Never-ending wars, outgrowths in task and purpose of the Great War and the Bolshevik Revolution constitute Hearst’s legacy, and ours. Wars, engineered for a glorious new world and revolving around the proliferation of efficient command economies, centralized states and cheap oil confiscated under arms or traded for beads, trinkets and showy, if ineffective, air defense systems. Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Azerbaijan – as well as Iran, Palestine and Yemen – all suffer it today, one long resource war dressed in fake humanitarianism and faker patriotism.

Iran must be “destroyed” because the truth about the US and Israel is now leaking from of its carefully constructed narrative. Instead of a glorious power centered on liberty and equality, we have become an inglorious construct of grift, hate, and state murder. We can’t see it until we step away, and come back. Trump returned home a few days ago from Shenzhen, suddenly noticing that our “Roads [are] DIRTY… potholes all over the place… railings falling down, everything RUSTY and DISGUSTING.”

This is what a totalitarian war-profiteering corporate state looks like in 2026. Israel on both sides of the apartheid walls and fences looks much the same, for the same reasons. Both countries have become archaeological specimens that the eastern powers, specifically Russia and China, now study carefully.

The Iran war, the US-backed war against Russia in Ukraine, and the Venezuelan takeover, were all launched and designed to buy time for US energy profiteering and market shaping, and to ensure Israeli expansion and accelerated genocide – because politically and financially our two governments are already fully integrated. We marvel that “Trump Tzu” had “no idea” that Iran would fight back, Hormuz would be closed, and the Gulf region oil and gas producers would be heavily weakened, and their own markets made vulnerable to US takeover. Unintended side effect, meet objective.

The other objective of the Iran war, and its extension, is to provide global top cover for Israel’s continual dispossession of an already decimated Gaza and the rest of Palestine, and its destruction of Lebanon. Iranian regime change may have been desired, but it could not have been expected. Imminent regime change in several Gulf countries and kingdoms, however, is a simple continuation of the “seven countries in five years” theme.

Chinese and Russian leaders are not mystified at US and Israel foreign policy. They seem content to contain rather than constrain our murderous capitals. Their productive and technological advantages over the US and Israel in most areas means that “respect for sovereignty” while remaining largely silent on land theft and genocide, works for now. Perhaps they see what is coming as Israeli and the US leadership, hiding in bunkers and hardened bases, practice psychological, economic, military and genetic warfare on a surveilled, captured and disarmed people.

Some are beginning to understand, that in the eyes of our leaders, we are all Gazans now. Clayton Morris asks, “what if Gaza and Lebanon are a test bed for what’s being planned for the rest of us?” It’s a good question, one Iran knows intuitively and resists. Russia and China also seem to have answered this question affirmatively, and remain content to monitor. If we want something different, and any kind of accountability, as Americans, we will have to put down the Twinkies that we can no longer afford anyway, and start making our plans to either fight our government while we can, or devise an escape plan.