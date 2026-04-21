Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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arthurdecco's avatar
arthurdecco
11h

Karen, your prose leaves me breathless at times, but it is your ideas and your attachment to reason that impress me most.

The American military lost an authentic and courageous leader when you retired. I can only imagine the pressures that were brought to bear on you by the high-ranking, arse-kissing snakes who couldn't suppress your innate decency and your courage to speak your mind.

You have earned my deepest respect by always being on the side of truth and justice.

You're inspiring.

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
11h

Why anyone would sign up for this kind of abuse is beyond comprehension.Wake up America, you are being used and abused Neither Uncle Sam or Uncle Bebe give a rats ass about you!

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