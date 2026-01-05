After the 2024 Israeli program to booby trap commercial pagers, sell them to Hezbollah, and conduct a set of denotations that killed and maimed over 3,280 people, 60 Minutes interviewed a supposed Mossad agent who explained how the world works. “We write the screenplay, we are the main actors, and the world is our stage.”

Many were impressed by the pager attack scenario. Many were also a bit terrified, no doubt a key objective of the Israeli effort. The commemorative desktop versions of “the Israeli pagers” given to Trump and Rubio, in gold and silver, were not to celebrate but to warn.

A key Zionist achievement of 2025 was gaining command of TikTok, Paramount and CBS. TikTok, in Netanyahu’s own words, was the jewel in the media crown, as the only consistent source of genocide coverage and voices critical of Zionism. The third winter of cold, starvation, contaminated water and no shelter for Gazans has been juiced by Israel’s innovative interpretation of Trump’s “20 point plan,” which has Israel permanently occupying 58% of the Strip and accelerating the destruction and occupation of the West Bank. It’s amazing that Israel, where 85% of the population speaks English, show such a misunderstanding of US intentions. Or is it?

We have several touchstones for understanding the first quarter of the 21st century. It began with a sly war-pimping arson on a half-empty, asbestos-contaminated set of high rises in Manhattan, followed by wasteful lie-driven wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, a restart of the opium trade and higher oil prices. In these events, the rich got richer, and millions died. We then saw a financial collapse based on fabricated reports of housing equity, and another one based on state engineered and released viruses and the state engineered mandates that followed. The rich got government bailouts, big companies got bigger while Mom and Pop businesses went under. And more people died. The quarter century closed out with a lie-driven war in Ukraine, a live-streamed genocide in Gaza, numerous less well-known wars pushed by US allies around the world, and a US blockade and budding war in the Caribbean. Our main “peace” negotiators in Ukraine and the Middle East are media and real estate investors and digital token kings, and oops, millions more have died. If true to form, the next quarter holds a US war with China, or everyone but China, to support all these state pyramid schemes, and needless to say, more people will die.

25 years of government lies, massive institutional fraud and state murder have been companion to ever-increasing state and commercial debt, made possible by the greatest murderer of all, the US Federal Reserve. Inflation between 1999 and 2025 was 94.6%; the Fed destroyed half the dollar’s value in 25 years, telling us, Epstein-ly, that “inflation is good!” and “there is no inflation.”

Distraction and redirected rage are the dual domestic goals of the modern American government. The key to understanding and combating this state in coming years will be to more quickly, nimbly and profoundly call the plot, reveal the truth, and not just parts of it, but the fundamental truth of our rulers, and the ruling capitol.

That truth? War is the health of the state. Peace reduces the health of ruling class; a state in decline seeks war desperately, like an addict seeks their next hit. War is the unquestioned excuse to disregard constitutions and the higher traditions of statehood, and because of this, any war abroad is fundamentally a war against all of us. The state, like any addict, is fundamentally dishonest. Unlike with a human addict, we the people owe the state no sympathy for and no assistance in getting its next fix.

Blaming others is another addict ploy, and Washington points its finger at European states that have banned parties, imprisoned populist leaders, and criminalized free speech. While this may be both deplorable and true, Washington and Israel – those beacons of liberty – have done as much, and far worse, to Americans and others, and yet we are expected to count our blessings and do as we are told.

When Americans suggest, ask for, or demand peace, an end of fighting, and end to genocide, the end of international theft and abuse of the weak, when we ask for a restoration of liberty, we are to a man or woman, labeled as enemies by a state addicted to war.

Who can miss the latest manipulation for expanded war in the Middle East, and how openly Zionist media and entertainment are working to use our distraction, and shape our rage?

CBS News has just announced it will report the news where they find it, against the centerpiece of an independent journalist exposing massive fraud of taxpayer money conducted by Somalians in Minnesotas, and now Ohio. It appears to be a limited hangout, as no doubt massive fraud exists in all government programs, state and federal, most impressively within the intelligence and defense communities, and specifically in the military aid provided to our “allies” like Ukraine. The Pentagon recently failed its 8th consecutive audit, and it has never passed an audit, and never will. We might as well embrace good old days where we just throw more money at the military industrial pyramid scheme. An honest audit, including of the CIA, would collapse the entire thing, and collapse the empire with it. Thus, there shall never be such audits, and the trillion plus dollar military-security account will continue to expand until it ruptures, bringing down the rest of the financial markets and US economy with it. State and Zionist media won’t report Pentagon or CIA fraud, foul play, and waste, but Somali immigrant fraud is different. It channels our collective rage in a state-chosen direction, and thus “deserves” to be reported with breathless enthusiasm.

The recent Israeli recognition of Somaliland (which decentralized from Mogadishu-rule in 1991, and has self-governed as a multiparty Constitutional Republic ever since) fits nicely with the ongoing US “management” of Somalia, which consists of militarily aiding the Somalian government in its ongoing civil war against Al Shabab and Al Qaeda linked groups, as well as directly bombing Al Shabab and Al Qaeda in Somalian territory. The US involvement in Somalia dangerously resembles early US involvement in Vietnam, with spasmodic strategic shifts, increasing expenditures, a morphing “global war on communism terror” mission conducted without loyalty to any side, and without honor. Today, the US supports Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as both a way to weaken Mogadishu – even as we are ostensibly allied with it – and Washington Zionists see Somaliland as beneficial to the West Jerusalem/Washington Gaza decimation project. The political move also energizes US/Israeli wars with Somalia and Yemen, and it has the potential to exacerbate UAE and Saudi conflicts ongoing in Sudan and southern Yemen. In other words, like 9-11, it’s “good for Israel.”

Accordingly, the US and Zionist media is actively demonizing Somalis, so we the stooges who pay for both Washington and Israeli wars can be sure to be “on the right side.”

Trump now publicly describes Somalis as “low IQ,” substandard people and enemies of the US. Conveniently, this new attention to Somali HHS fraud will help remove a certain Israel- and Trump-annoying Congresswoman. It’s a win-win-win for the state, but it’s such an obvious trick, a growing number of Americans are saying, in unison, “I see what you did there.”

The screenplay is written, the actors are well-known, and we are expected to be enthralled, and pay top dollar to watch the show. But everyone knows that’s no way to help an addict, and it’s no way to help our country. Let’s resolve to say to Washington and our elite rulers, “I see what you did there” and walk out of the theater into daylight.

