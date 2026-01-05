Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Word Herder's avatar
The Word Herder
3d

Great article... Congrats, I must say, not that I knew ALL this already, but that I am NOT surprised and I am pleased to see that you "get it." And are speaking it, so to speak.

What most Americans don't see is that this is all part of a plan, a scheme coming from the Oligarchy From Hell, they've been plotting and planning for decades, on how to rid the planet of "useless eaters" -- just who are the REAL useless eaters, I ask you: millions and millions of hard-working, regular folks, children, old folks-- or vastly rich, in-bred psychopaths who are so fricken rich thanks to all the WARS they start and watch like they're a sport?

The two most enjoyable sports to watch, for in-bred, pathologically insane rich people?

TORTURE and MURDER. War supplies both, en masse.

I salute you, Col. K., for your erudite and courageous post. Best Wishes... We're about to enter the Zone of Serious Shit and the good part is, when we come out the other side, WE the PEOPLE will decide what we want. If you haven't already read this book, I think it's a good one:

Larken Rose, "The Most Dangerous Superstition." I was going to put a link, but nowadays, if I do that for a book that is not acceptable to whoever is inside the Machine, I get about five or six inches of "link." So... One can still look it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
3d

Yes we do! But what do WE do about it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karen Kwiatkowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture