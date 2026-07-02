Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Sera's avatar
Sera
2d

Thank you, ColK, for making this available. If only I could say that I was surprised by this.

The stunning thing is that the perpetrators are not special in any way but one, and that is that they’re willing to do things that civilized people will not do.

They’re so proud of their vicious and unconscionable attacks on helpless people, like the pager attacks, which blinded and crippled so many children. They actually think they’re clever, when in reality they’re simply evil.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
2d

All this is utterly amazing…thank you and I really hope this gets shared….its so informative…kudos

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