Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation or Purpose of Evasion

Ed
Dec 3

As I continue to work my way through Henry Adams’ history of the years of the Jefferson Administrations, I find repeated references to Jefferson’s governing philosophy of peace.

In early 1805, Jefferson was navigating treacherous geopolitical waters with regard to U.S. relations with Great Britain, France, and Spain, all of whom had significant interests in North America and the Caribbean. Much talk of a possible war was in the air.

Adams writes:

“If President Jefferson had taken the public into his confidence, he would have told the people that under no circumstances would he consent to war; but that if the great Powers of Europe combined to injure America, he would close her ports, abandon her commerce, shut herself within her own continent, and let the world outside murder and rob elsewhere. Such an avowal implied no disgrace; the policy it proclaimed was the alternative to war; and as the radical doctrine of the Republican party [circa 1805], the course was not only that which Jefferson meant to take, but it was that which he took.”

While it might be difficult in the 21st Century to shut ourselves away in North America, we can do the next best thing, which would be to walk away from the Ukraine mess. Let the Europeans “murder and rob” as they see fit without U.S. funding, U.S. weapons, or U.S. intelligence support. Were he alive today, Thomas Jefferson would approve!

(Yes, yes….I am well aware that we bear a good portion of the responsibility for creating this mess, but no use digging a deeper hole. Time to bail out; sunk costs are sunk costs.)

Source for quote: Henry Adams, 1986, History of the United States of America During the Administrations of Thomas Jefferson, The Library of America, page 682.

Cosmo T Kat
Dec 3

Brilliant recitation of the facts, with great background to set up this mess as madness. Thank you, Karen for another of your wonderful articles that make more sense than our entire congress, hangers on and the miscreants who only care about the money and profit they can achieve or gain.

