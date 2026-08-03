Trump’s war against Iran, started for Israel and funded by the American people without the slightest bit of Congressional debate or constitutional adherence, has been lost.

Initiating this war, designed by neoconservatives and Israeli talking heads, conducted by a group of real estate bros and a former FOXNews commentator, and executed by not-the-good-looking-actor Bradley Cooper was Trump’s peculiar genius, his 5D chess. He knows exactly who to blame, fire, and throw under the bus. Maybe that’s how he “planned” it (wink, wink).

Allow me to speak directly. Sir, just between us, you most certainly won the presidency all three times. Winning is what you do.

This Iran thing is another situation, and as you recognized 24 hours too late, that MOU you signed at Versailles made the golden palace home to not one, but two famous surrenders.

It should have ended the war, and opened the strait, but that 9th (or is it the tenth?) peace you made was sabotaged by the same political class who opposed you in 2016 and 2020 and grudgingly went along with you in 2024. Not the democrats, but the uniparty DC neocons that persist like some kind of horrible skin disease. Oh, and I’m sorry about Lindsey, but getting his sister to stand in and run, again, genius, Mr. President.

You threw everything we had against Iran, and now the only real battle is between General Dan Caine and Admiral Brad Cooper. While they debate over silly things like logistics, inventory, American loss of life, and whether US fighting capacity is more strategically lacking, or more tactically deficient, you are right to be bored with this war.

Bibi plays a role and you’ve noticed he’s a loser in the eyes of the world, and in his own country. He might win re-election in Israel, but that might also break Israeli politics and society apart. His own military (soon to be fused with the Pentagon) is seeing their tactics foiled and their strategies ridiculed. And after 17 of our Gulf region military bases were rendered partially or fully INOP drove us to concentrate forces in Israel, he had the gall to complain about it. Wasn’t this war his idea?

So, the roadmap for you, Mr. President, entails declaring victory, kind of like “W” did May 1st, 2003 from the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, except bigger! The 70% of Americans who oppose this war will celebrate with you! This is MAGA, and you promised, and that’s the way I would present this. I promised and I delivered.

However, this is a big deal for Americans, as the costs have been high, excepting your own personal and family investments, and those of your closest 1000 friends. The American people will want to see some heads roll, and you are just the man to roll them.

You seem to be upholding the robo-signed absolution of Dr Fauci for his many COVID crimes, which kind of makes people think you lied about wanting to punish rogue career government employees and CIA cutouts, and drain the swamp, and well, everything. No worries though. This off ramp for the Iran War delivers things the MAGA crowd and the TDS-afflicted will both cheer, in five easy steps:

Step 1: Direct Admiral Cooper to stand down, gather his notes, and come see you. When he does, take his notes and fire him. Ask Raisin’ Cain who he suggests as his replacement, and tell him to slow walk it. You won’t be needing CENTCOM for much longer.

Step 2: SoW Pete Hegseth, quintessential silk purse from a pig’s ear, will come with Cooper, and you know what to say. Bridge Colby can hold down the fort – by no means allow Steve Feinberg to assume the Secretary position: it would defeat the purpose of clearing the air with the American public that this failed war with Iran was all about fluffing the MIC, kneeling to Israel, and enriching your New York investor and tech friends. At least with Bridge you can get back to the whole China first, Russia second, or was it vice versa? I can never remember. But it’s not happening now anyway because we shot our wad in West Asia. Sorry sir, you know what I mean.

Step 3: When you explain all of this to the American people, it’s important to cast blame far and wide, and to let them know you were trying to do the work of the people from deep within a bubble of lies. But that’s over now, thus the firings and the new direction. In this address, you will share with the American people that you made a personal call to Mojtaba Al Khamenei and he said you were a great and honorable man (it doesn’t matter that he doesn’t use a phone because the Israelis and CENTCOM are both still trying to assassinate him, or that he would never say that). Americans will eat it up, because we want this war over. Just think about how it was with COVID lockdowns and six feet spacing and four year olds wearing masks so they wouldn’t kill Grandma. It’s the same with ending this war, except instead of “ending” COVID with government cover-ups, corruption, profiteering, and mass murder, ending our war with Iran is actually about trying to do the right thing. Trust me, they’ll buy anything.

Step 4: You need a plan for neocon whining, military industrial complex hedging and nervousness, and Israeli threats against your life and the lives of your family members. Whispers of peace infuriate them, so this will drive them bat-shit crazy. Here’s the moment to use the F word freely, followed by “you” and “off.” It’s a legitimate call, in the name of US sovereignty and the sovereignty of the US taxpayer who has been abused and is now left holding the bag for a wasted and unworkable military ecosystem, and the coming global depression.

Step 5: Set up three Independent Presidential commissions for a golden American future. They are:

The Forty Years of American Imperial War and How it Ended in 2026 Presidential Commission

Presidential Commission on What a True US Defense Capability Looks Like, and How Can We Have It for Under $500M a Year Starting Now

Presidential Commission on the Executive Branch Supernova: Can It be Safely Reversed, and Would the US Constitution Be Helpful?

These Commissions, like most Presidential Commissions, have the outcomes devised before the very first meeting, as you can deduce from the titles. Allow the agencies and thinktanks most impacted and “most expert” to recommend Commission members, and then use those lists as your Definitely Do Not Call list. Instead, look to some of the independent think tanks and institutes and publications that have already done great work on these topics. When choosing military members, dig down to the senior NCOs and the Field Grade level. Colonel MacGregor, a former hand of yours, would be of excellent service here. Former Command USAF Chief Master Sergeant Dennis Fritz would be a great commission member. Former Marine Brian Berletic and Army LTC Daniel Davis would also add value. I’m not sure we need billionaires on these commissions, at least not ones who made their billions via federal contracts.

The aims of these three commissions are revolutionary, and the country needs your revolutionariness now, Mr President. The spectacular loss experienced by the US in West Asia this year is a culmination of many decades of convoluted elite-driven and neo-colonial imperial objectives posing as the spread of democracy – you could say the deep state is to blame. You know, like you did when you were campaigning. This is not your loss, that’s on previous presidents! It is, however, your opportunity to be remembered as the greatest of them all.

Well, sir, if you take my advice you get to publicly humiliate a whole lot of people in DC and you will get your mojo back. As you have long suspected, you’re still going to hell, but you’ll see many friends there, and I think this project of yours, if you do it right, will guarantee the peace-hating Devil gives you the top spot. As always, you deserve it!