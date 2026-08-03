Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
4h

Brilliant stuff! Written like no one else can. Can explain things to a six year old. BTW, anyone doubt that Spain is being punished unmercifully again as Bebe said he would do with directed energy weapon initiated mega fires controlled as they have in the past for land grabs and punishment of other countries elsewhere. Add the obvious Moroccan migrant organized invasion and you are looking at maybe Spains total collapse.Remember when Turkey was punished with a massive quake and Iran being droughted for years on end? These are the weapons of today and Israel is front and center in the orchestration. Psychopaths doing psychopathic things to peoples they hate ,which is most of the world including their own population . The zionists agenda being fronted by Trump and BB is the total collapse of the present system . They are the pawns who are being fronted for the new world disorder and it is happening at warp speed and just as with the covid war, all the world is in lock step!

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
4h

Karen I like these statements of yours in particular: Presidential Commission on What a True US Defense Capability Looks Like, and How Can We Have It for Under $500M a Year Starting Now. Presidential Commission on the Executive Branch Supernova: Can It be Safely Reversed, and Would the US Constitution Be Helpful?

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