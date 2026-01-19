Trump’s Neo-Colonialist Reach-Around
The MAGA voting bloc may have been willfully deceived, but one year into Trump 2.0, it is kind of obvious who is getting the shaft, and how Trump’s neocolonialism is actually working.
Some credit Trump’s interventionary intentions to the financial needs of his political donors and billionaire pals. But a younger Donald Trump believed the same things the older Trump does today. He discusses America’s role around the world with interviewer Rona Barrett on October 6th, 1980, specifically regarding the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, and the Iran-Iraq war. He says if we had gone into Iran with troops we would be “by now, an oil rich nation.” Trump said much the same thing last week regarding Venezuelan oil, the result of the CIA/Pentagon coup conducted in Caracas. The cartoonish idea should have been abated by what Trump knew of Vietnam, even though he wisely declined participation. If not that, then thirty more years of intervention in the Middle East, wasting trillions of dollars and millions of lives to create a more dangerous and less US friendly region should have taught Trump something.
Some explain Trump’s economic policy as Hamiltonian mercantilism, and his foreign policy as a twist on Teddy Roosevelt, saying “speak loudly and carry a big stick.” In either case, Trump sees the ship of state as worthy of commandeering, in the name of populism during election years, and national profiteering afterward.
Some see Trump as heavily influenced by the cartoons of his childhood, as Ron Unz points out in his recent must-read piece. Trump embodies the brilliance of simplicity, catastrophically shaped by unexamined childhood priorities. He presides over a debtor nation, a hollow military, a voracious and powerful intelligence cult, and a growing domestic police state. Yet his intention is to keep the dollar as the world reserve currency, “fix” and “use” the unfixable and largely useless Pentagon, control and direct the intelligence cult, and utilize the police state to maintain “American values.”
This might make sense in Trump’s mind and morality, but it is incompatible with the Constitution, and American ideals of nonintervention, limited government, rule of law, and free trade. The US Constitution is designed to be incompatible not only with empire, but with excessive pervasive national debt, a massive standing and noticeably putrefying military, a national intelligence network that operates outside of law and public consent, and needless to say, a police state of any kind.
The American Republic was a hard won escape from European serfdom and British colonialism. The evolution of the United States into global empire is the most fundamental problem that faces America. Yet this is a problem Trump celebrates rather than rejects. His enthusiasm for control of everything from electricity prices, state ownership of portions of major industries, personal direction of trade policy and visas, random bombing and regime changes, and forced takeovers of desired foreign real estate all violate the literal US Constitution in terms of permit and process.
Trump, with self-interested cheerleading from his Zionist cohorts, wants a global replay of the expansionist era of the 1840s, without giving up 21st century federal income taxes, massive entitlements, and unsustainable national debt. During the first Trump campaign, it was Andrew Jackson who came to mind, as populist, protectionist, fighter and enemy of the Federal Reserve of his day, the 2nd National Bank of the United States. Since early 2025, we are witnessing instead the nascent imperialism of McKinley and Teddy Roosevelt, presented with Nixonian economic centralism and inflation-fueling self-righteousness.
The teetotaling Trump is far more similar to a different Andrew: Andrew Johnson. A Southern Democrat turned Republican Unionist, Johnson was a man who, while not as awful as historians recall, set the stage for his presidency from the onset. Johnson showed up drunk to his Vice Presidential swearing-in ceremony on March 4, 1865 and gave a speech that was – like many of Trump’s pronouncements and social media messages – “...hostile, inane, incoherent, repetitive, self-aggrandizing, and sloppy.” Donald Trump, like Johnson, became an “outsider” President rather unexpectedly, enraging Washington insiders and beneficiaries.
Contrary to the views of some very wise people, I believe Trump is trying prevent the collapse of dollar imperialism, and the eventual collapse of the dollar at home. He wants to make the dollar great again, but refuses to use the only tools that will work. What are these tools? Liberty unleashed, immediate shrinking of government spending to a fraction of what it is today, ending the warfare/welfare state, closing down the Federal Reserve and ending America’s policies of force and threat. Instead, as he has always done, he seeks more assets to alter “his” debt to asset ratio, more spending to attract more lending, trusting that prime real estate and cheap resources will balance it out in the end.
In his 1980 interview with Barrett, Trump revealed enthusiasm for territory as a means of production and productivity. As President, he is plays this out as the “Donroe” doctrine. Trump’s archaic view that controlling territory, owning trade routes and resources can save the American empire is incorrect. That model requires using, controlling and manipulating people, making existing serfdom permanent, and empowering and growing the state – all well-practiced recipes for war, poverty, unhappiness, secessions and revolution.
Oil shaped the planet’s wealth, economy and wars over the last century. But the future is less oil and more small scale nuclear and efficient decentralized solar; it is innovational energy efficiency; it is less autarky and more free trade; less isolation and more global connection, less war and more friendship, less jingo and more appreciation for those doing it differently. Countering the worldview of wannabe global rulers, the future is decentralized; it cherishes human liberty and it is increasingly prosperous for everyone. Technology seized and manipulated by states for the sake of the state eventually becomes their undoing, and the past 30 years has truly not been kind to statism, and those associated with it.
Today everyone hates their government, and everyone knows it. Trump, as suggested in the lurid title of this piece, expresses his rapine imperial urges upon his supporters, his allies, and his enemies. Not even what is left of long-suffering MAGA is getting the common courtesy of a reach-around. In the name of improving the state of the US, he revs himself up by spitting on the Constitution. Trump promises his imperial spasms will produce a sweet afterglow. Let’s hope that glow isn’t nuclear, and that warm feeling isn’t just the embers of republicanism.
A call for unity and grace in on this day memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
"We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools."
"The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.
The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.
You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.
This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.
The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.
This Is Our Country Not Theirs
This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.
We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.
Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.
Remember who you are.
You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.
Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.
Start acting like it before it is too late". —The Wise Wolf
As Chris Hedges often repeats: “I don’t necessarily fight fascism because I think I can win. I fight fascism because it is fascism.”
As I look around at those who blame Renee Good for her own murder, who deny even that it was murder, I think: “They don’t support fascism because they think they will benefit. They support fascism because it is fascism.” In other words, they’re not even expecting a reach around.
We’re being occupied by an army of untrained, sadistic, mercenaries. But I believe, perhaps foolishly, perhaps not, that the people who are like being occupied are a minority; our job is to prove that.
The need to be ruled, controlled, dominated, is deep in their souls and psyches. That’s the real enemy within. They are both the enemy, and they are us.