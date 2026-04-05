Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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debra fau's avatar
debra fau
21h

I am so very impressed with this article/commentary Karen!!! The deep sadness I feel everyday, the feeling of being a useless cog watching this horrific war of greed and depravity grind on, knowing the horror being imposed on so many innocents....is much dispelled by your words.

The one and ONLY thing I appreciate about this current regime in DC is that the mask has been ripped off for all to see the maggot ridden zombies beneath the slick propaganda and that finally we may be seeing the beginnings of change.

You are so eloquent and honest and that inspires hope and we can all be inspired by your ability to call a spade a spade, to speak truth to ugly power.

More power to you Karen! ✊

Be well, be safe!!

✌️❤️🙏

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
19h

Wow! Thanks for pointing out the silver lining in the insanity. Kinda ironic how the hope some of us had that Trump would turn things around has come true in a back-handed way. Makes sense in an upside down world. How plainly could the reality of the hopeless corruption of an out of control top down hierarchy become more plain?! The necessity of escape into alternative decentralized structures and technologies has become inescapable.

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