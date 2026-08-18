Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation

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Edgar's avatar
Edgar
17h

To explain our current situation as well as you have in this short article, most authors would need to write a book. Keep up the good work Karen, and don’t even consider ruining your life by running for office. It’s far too late to save our country. It will have to start from scratch, to even have a chance.

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arthurdecco's avatar
arthurdecco
18h

You're one smart cookie, Karen.

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